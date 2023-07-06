Alexa
President Tsai seeks Japanese support for Taiwan's CPTPP membership

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/06 10:24
Japan-ROC Diet Members' Consultative Council Chair Furuya Keiji and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Wednesday (July 5) called on Japan-ROC Diet Members' Consultative Council Chair Furuya Keiji and his delegation to support Taiwan’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

During a meeting with Furuya, Tsai said Taiwan has the capability to contribute more to the prosperity and development of the region, as well as achieve more through cooperation with Japan, according to the Presidential Office. She also hoped that through tourism, Taiwan and Japan could have closer exchanges and a deeper understanding of each other's culture and customs.

Tsai thanked Furuya and the Japanese Diet for supporting Taiwan's participation in international organizations. The Japanese government has repeatedly emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait on various occasions, and has opposed any unilateral changes in the status quo through force, she added.

The president said Taiwan and Japan are important partners who share values of freedom and democracy.

With regard to tourism, Furuya said he believes Yonaguni Island has tourism resources and great potential as a travel hotspot. He expressed hope that as the pandemic subsides, tourism between Taiwan and Japan can return to normal.

Each year, the Japan-ROC Diet Members' Consultative Council finds relevant issues to promote every year and cooperates with the Japanese government to implement concrete measures, Furuya said. This includes Taiwan's desire to join the CPTPP.

The council openly supports allowing Taiwan in the CPTPP as well as its participation in the World Health Assembly as an observer, the chair said.

Furuya emphasized that Taiwan and Japan share universal values and contribute to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, as well as in East Asia. The Japan-ROC Diet Members' Consultative Council is willing to do its utmost and work together to promote this cause, he said.
