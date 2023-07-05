Hong Kong-American pop diva Coco Lee dies from suicide at 48

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hong Kong-American mandarin pop singer-songwriter CoCo Lee (李玟) died at the age of 48 on Wednesday (July 5) after efforts to save her life failed following a suicide attempt a few days ago.

At 8:57 p.m. on Wednesday, Coco's sister Nancy Lee (李思林) announced on her Facebook page that Coco had been suffering from depression for a few years and her condition recently took a turn for the worse. According to Nancy, Coco attempted to commit suicide at her home on Sunday (July 2) and was found unresponsive.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital and was in a coma since. Nancy said despite the hospital team's efforts to revive Coco, they were unsuccessful, and on July 5, she "bid farewell to the world."

Nancy said 2023 should have been the 30th anniversary of Coco's debut in Hong Kong. "Over the past 29 years, in addition to bringing us endless joy and surprises with her strong singing and dancing, she has worked harder to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene and has been going all out to shine for the Chinese. We are proud of her," wrote Nancy.

Speaking for Coco's family, Nancy said that they are grateful and honored to have such an "excellent and outstanding sister." She wrote that they are grateful to God for "giving us such a kind angel" and expressed the hope that now she has gone to a happier place and no longer suffers from depression.

Nancy closed by thanking the medical staff again for their efforts and care throughout the whole process. Nancy expressed the hope that fans will not only fondly remember CoCo, but also "share her iconic radiant smile, treat people with sincerity and spread kindness and love to everyone around you, and continue CoCo's wish to make everyone around her feel her love and happiness."

"Although CoCo stayed in the world for a short time, her light will last forever," Nancy said.

Coco was born in Hong Kong and immigrated to California at the age of nine. She won first runner-up at the New Talent Singing Awards in 1993 after entering on a whim and made her musical debut in Taiwan in 1994 with the album "Love from Now On."

She released many hit songs and became popular in the Mandopop world with her unique American-style vocals. She has won many awards, and later successfully entered the American music scene with the album "Just No Other Way."

She sang for the song "Reflection" and was the voice of heroine Fa Mulan for the Mandarin version of the Disney film "Mulan." At the Oscars, she sang the song "A Love Before Time," from the film "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon."

She married a wealthy Canadian business executive, Bruce Rockowitz, in 2011, but it was reported that the couple had separated this year. In February, she underwent pelvic and thigh surgery to fix a birth defect, and she suspended her acting career to start her rehabilitation.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 1925 or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's 24-hour emergency hotline at 0932-594-578.