Sports Analytics Market Outlook 2023 Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, and Forecast Research Report 2030

Our research study on the global Sports Analytics market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Sports Analytics market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global sports analytics market size was US$ 1,051.8 million in 2021. The global sports analytics market is forecast to grow to US$ 5,716.5 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Sports analytics tools are widely used in the sports sector to measure player fitness and team performance. It also performs competitive analysis, social media analysis, and business analysis. Moreover, it analyses the future athletic event on the basis of data related to past outcomes, win-loss records, and opponent history, etc.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market:

The growing use of AI in the sports sector is expected to fuel the growth of the sports analytics market during the forecast period. In addition to that, rising interest of youths in sports is expected to bolster the market growth during the study period.

The benefits of sports analytics, as it can analyse enormous amounts of data and provide reliable findings to sports groups and trainers, are projected to prompt the market growth during the study period. Apart from that, it helps improve sports team performance and develop a larger following by offering strong team performance. As a result, the market is forecast to grow significantly in the coming years.

The presence of low-cost and highly efficient computing solutions will benefit the small sports organizations as well. As a result, it will accelerate the growth of the global sports analytics market during the study period.

On the flip side, high investment and maintenance costs associated with sports analytics may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

Due to the rising technological advancements and rapidly growing demand for video analysis, North America is forecast to hold the largest share in the sports analytics market. Apart from that, the increasing use of AI technology and growing investments in recent technologies in the sports sector by organizations such as the Major League Baseball (MLB), National Basketball Association (NBA), etc., will bolster the market growth during the study period.

Leading Players

• IBM Corporation

• SAP SE

• SAS Institute Inc.

• Opta Sports

• Trumedia Networks

• Oracle Corporation

• Tableau Software Inc.

• Stats LLC

• Catapult Group International Ltd

• Sportsradar AG

• Stats Perform

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Nelison Sports

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global sports analytics market segmentation focuses on Sports Type, Component, Analysis, and Region.

By Sports Type Outlook

• Football

• Cricket

• Hockey

• Basketball

• American Football

• Other Sports

By Component Outlook

• Solution

• Service

By Analysis Outlook

• Off-field

o Player & Team Analysis

o Video Analysis

o Health Assessment

• On-field

o Fan Engagement

o Ticket Pricing

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Sports Analytics Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Sports Analytics market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Sports Analytics Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Sports Analytics market Size Forecast (2023-2030).

