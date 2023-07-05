Solar Farm Market Comprehensive Report 2023 Top Players, Key Regions and Segmentation Analysis 2030

Our research study on the global Solar Farm market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Solar Farm market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global solar farm market size was US$ 86.4 billion in 2021. The global solar farm market is forecast to grow to US$ 441.3 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Solar farms are large-scale energy production facilities powered by solar cells. The growing inclination towards the use of solar energy is forecast to fuel the growth of the solar farm market during the forecast period.

Supportive government regulations to scale up the use of photovoltaic technology will contribute to the market growth. For instance, according to information by U.S. Solar Energy Industries Association, the government has introduced stringent laws like net metering. These laws are aimed at promoting photovoltaic technology to generate electricity. Thus, it will benefit the solar farm market during the study period.

The Chinese solar photovoltaic industry is also growing at a substantial pace. According to data by China Photovoltaic Industry Association, China’s photovoltaic energy capacity increased by 34% in 2018. Therefore, it will significantly contribute to the growth of the global solar farm market.

Apart from that, growing investments in the agriculture sector will accelerate the growth of the solar farm market during the study period.

On the flip side, the high cost associated with the installation of solar systems may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

Europe is estimated to dominate the global solar farm market, owing to the rising developments and innovations in the solar industry. Furthermore, the PV energy sector is forecast to record potential growth due to the rising installation of PV systems across various verticals. In Asia-Pacific, the solar energy sector is recording notable growth. Moreover, increasing government initiatives for electrification of rural areas, like Akshay Urja, will contribute to the industry growth. Apart from that, China is home to nearly 80% of solar panel materials. Thus, such estimations depict the potential of this regional market in the coming years.

Leading Players

• Trina Solar

• First Solar, Inc.

• TATA Power

• Sharp Corporation

• BrightSource Energy, Inc.

• Solar Systems Ltd.

• Shenzhen Topray Solar Co., Ltd.

• JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global solar farm market segmentation focuses on Type, End-Users, and Region.

By Type Outlook

• Utility-scale

• Distributed Generation

• Microgrids

• Others

By End-Users Outlook

• Commercial

• Industrial

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Solar Farm Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Solar Farm market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Solar Farm Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Solar Farm market Size Forecast (2023-2030).

