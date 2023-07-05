Smart Connected Washing Machines Market Size 2023 Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, Prominent Regions and Forecast to 2030

Our research study on the global Smart Connected Washing Machines market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Smart Connected Washing Machines market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global smart connected washing machines market size was US$ 1,920.2 million in 2021. The global smart connected washing machines market is forecast to grow to US$ 2,751.6 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing trend of smart cities and smart homes will primarily drive the growth of the smart connected washing machines market during the forecast period. Residential smart grid adoption will give users a simple interface to track their electricity use. With the introduction of smart grids, modernization, and technological advancements, the use of smart products will significantly increase. Apart from that, the growing initiatives toward smart cities are expected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the smart connected washing machines market during the study period.

The benefits of smart connected washing machines, such as time and cost savings, easy operations, and low energy consumption, will prompt the demand for smart connected washing machines during the study period.

Growing technological advancements are forecast to increase the prospects for market growth during the study period. For instance, LG Electronics (LG) launched its advanced innovation in laundry in 2020. The company deploys artificial intelligence to bring innovation and deliver advanced services to users. Apart from that, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. also unveiled a series of new Home Appliances, including a full smart laundry line-up, in 2020. Thus, the growing efforts by industry players is forecast to benefit the smart connected washing machines market during the study period.

On the contrary, the high cost of smart connected washing machines may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific smart connected washing machines market is forecast to record a high growth rate, owing to the rising disposable income and the presence of a wide range of industry players, such as Samsung Group, LG Electronics Inc., etc.

Europe is forecast to hold the second-largest share in the smart connected washing machines market due to the advanced lifestyle of people and growing awareness about the benefits of smart connected washing machines, such as energy-saving, easing operability, less time consumption, etc. Apart from that, the presence of a wide range of manufacturers in this region, such as Siemens AG, AB Electrolux, Robert Bosch GmbH., etc., will also benefit the overall European market for smart connected washing machines.

Leading Players

• Samsung Group

• Siemens AG

• LG Electronics Inc.

• AB Electrolux

• Whirlpool Corporation

• Haier Group

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Techtronic Industries

• GE Appliances

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global smart connected washing machines market segmentation focuses on Product, End-Users, and Region.

By Product Type Outlook

• Top Load

• Front Load

By End-Users Outlook

• Commercial

• Residential

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

