Retail Automation Market Trends 2023 Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2030

Our research study on the global Retail Automation market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Retail Automation market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global retail automation market size was US$ 14.9 billion in 2021. The global retail automation market is forecast to grow to US$ 31.4 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

Retail automation encompasses a list of tasks, including staff management, store audits, inventory management, etc. Self-service procedures and freestanding kiosks are included in the process to enable autonomous retail establishments through software integrations.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The expansion of e-commerce throughout the world has increased delivery competition among firms. The benefits of the automated device as it standardizes visual merchandising, streamlines tracking & reporting, manages high-risk orders, etc., will contribute to the market growth. Apart from that, automated devices significantly reduce the time to manage inventory and eliminate the out-of-stock situation in the sector. Thus, it is expected to boost the growth of the global retail automation market during the forecast period.

The rapidly growing retail industry will offer numerous growth opportunities for the automation retail market. Apart from that, the market will record high growth due to the growing user base on the internet.

On the contrary, the high initial investment for deploying automated devices for retail space may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific would experience the highest rate of growth during the projection period. It is due to rising consumer purchasing power and the onset of digitalization in the region. Moreover, businesses and governmental organizations are reshaping their strategies and driving towards automation, which will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The increased demand for automated services in this area is further fueled by the expansion of a smart supply chain, where data is produced by ecosystems of providers, suppliers, retailers, and distributors.

Leading Players

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Fujitsu Limited

• Fiserv, Inc.

• Datalogic S.p.A.

• NCR Corporation

• Posiflex Technology Inc.

• Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

• Zebra Technologies

• Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

• KUKA AG

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global retail automation market segmentation focuses on Type, Implementation, End-Users, and Region.

By Type Outlook

• Point-of-Sale (POS)

• Barcode & RFID

• Electronic Shelf Label (ESL)

• Cameras

• Autonomous Guided Vehicle (AGV)

• Others

By Implementation Outlook

• In-store

• Warehouse

By End-Users Outlook

• Hypermarkets

• Supermarkets

• Single Item Stores

• Fuel Stations

• Retail Pharmacies

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

