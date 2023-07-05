Residential Battery Market Size, Revenue, Growth, Segments by Region, Company, Type and Sales Channels Forecast 2030

Our research study on the global Residential Battery market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Residential Battery market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global residential battery market size was US$ 9.1 billion in 2021. The global residential battery market is forecast to grow to US$ 45.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A residential battery is an energy storage device that can be used to store both grid-supplied energy and energy produced by renewable sources like solar and wind.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Governments today are shifting their focus on increasing the use of renewable energy and replacing it with the applications of non-renewable energy. This factor is expected to have a significant impact on the overall residential battery market. Government initiatives, such as subsidies and tax credits, are expected to play a notable role in the growth of the residential battery market. The governments in India, the United States, China, and several other countries have been taking crucial steps like subsidies to increase the adoption of renewable energy.

Apart from that, growing urbanization and increasing awareness about the benefits of technology associated with the use of renewable energy to fulfil the electricity demands will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Continuous R&D aimed at enhancing battery materials, lowering the amount of non-active materials and material costs, enhancing cell design and production yield, and accelerating production speed will scale up the demand for efficient batteries during the forecast period.

On the flip side, the disadvantages of lead-acid batteries may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific residential battery market is forecast to record the highest growth rate, owing to the growing contribution of China. China’s government has introduced various favourable policies and regulatory support, which is projected to benefit the overall market in the coming years. Moreover, the region is home to some of the prominent battery manufacturers, such as BYD, Amperex Technology, etc., which will contribute to the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Leading Players

• Samsung SDI Co. Ltd

• FIMER SpA?

• Amara Raja Batteries Ltd

• LG Energy Solution Ltd

• NEC Corporation

• Duracell Inc.

• BYD Co. Ltd

• Energizer Holding Inc.

• Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd

• Panasonic Corporation

• Siemens AG

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global residential battery market segmentation focuses on Type, Power Rating, and Region.

By Type Outlook

• Lithium-ion Battery

• Lead-acid battery

• Other Types

By Power Rating Outlook

• 3-6 kW

• 6-10 kW

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Residential Battery Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Residential Battery market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Residential Battery Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Residential Battery market Size Forecast (2023-2030).

