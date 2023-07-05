Power Semiconductor Market Size Analysis 2023 Insights, Leading Players, Technological Advancement and Growth Opportunities by 2030

Our research study on the global Power Semiconductor market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Power Semiconductor market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global power semiconductor market size was US$ 18.9 billion in 2021. The global power semiconductor market is forecast to grow to US$ 24.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A power semiconductor is used in power electronics as a rectifier or switch. Power semiconductors carry out comparable functions to conventional semiconductor technology. Extreme voltages, large electrical currents, and frequencies up to several gigawatts can all be handled by these high-performance components.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global power semiconductor market is driven by the rising demand for consumer electronics and wireless communication technologies. In addition, the demand for energy-efficient battery-powered portable devices is growing steadily, which is expected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the power semiconductor market during the forecast period.

Lithium-ion technology is considered one of the best power sources. However, the technology has some limitations, such as low battery life, which is forecast to drive the demand for superior solutions. Thus, it will be opportunistic for the manufacturers. Apart from that, rising innovations by the manufacturers, such as the new era of fast charging adapters by OPPO, one plus, Motorola, Samsung, Apple, etc., will boost the growth of the power semiconductor market.

On the flip side, a shortage of silicon wafers may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is predicted to experience the greatest CAGR in the power semiconductor market over the projected period. China is among the largest producers of electronic products around the globe. Apart from that, energy output will certainly increase as a result of the nation’s anticipated rise in energy demand. For instance, China unveiled the second-biggest solar power plant in the world in October 2020. Thus, it will significantly contribute to the growth of the power semiconductor market during the study period.

North America holds second place in the power semiconductor market, owing to the growing economic developments and increasing living standards of the people. Apart from that, the growing trend of autonomous vehicles will bring untapped growth opportunities for this power semiconductor market during the study period.

Leading Players

• Mitsubishi Electric

• NXP Semiconductor Inc.

• Fuji Electric

• Infineon

• ABB

• Semikron

• Hitachi

• Renesas Electronics

• Toshiba

• Broadcom Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

By Component Outlook

• Discrete

• Module

• Power Integrated Circuits

By Material Outlook

• Silicon/Germanium

• Silicon Carbide (Sic)

• Gallium Nitride (Gann)

By End-Users Outlook

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• IT and Telecommunication

• Military and Aerospace

• Power

• Industrial

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

