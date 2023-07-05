Managed MPLS Market 2023 Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Technology, Demand, Top Players and Growth Forecast 2030

Our research study on the global Managed MPLS market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Managed MPLS market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global Managed MPLS market size was US$ 53.9 million in 2021. The global managed MPLS market is forecast to grow to US$ 95.9 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Private networks called MPLS connections work separately from the internet. Through the use of the class of service (CoS) function, which enables traffic prioritizing, they provide high levels of dependability and performance. The most popular WAN service utilized by companies connecting to their global distribution networks is MPLS VPNs.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market:

Rising digitalization across all industrial verticals will primarily drive the growth of the managed MPLS market during the forecast period. Since it provides excellent quality of service to reduce packet loss and maintain the flow of a business’s most crucial traffic, MPLS is progressively becoming a viable option for organizations. Throughout the projected period, the development of the market is likely to be aided by the expansion of mobile backhaul networks. The demand for secure communication between various business units and effective data management has expanded the use of MPLS networks and sped up their development.

Rising awareness about the benefits of managed MPLS will fuel the growth of the overall market. In addition to that, the market may witness lucrative growth opportunities due to the growing era of remote working culture.

On the flip side, high costs associated with MPLS may limit the market’s growth during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the largest share in the Managed MPLS market over the forecast period. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are expected to make the largest contributions to the market. It’s conceivable that the US has a substantial market share. Cloud computing’s rise has raised the requirement for secure networking among businesses, which is likely to increase demand for managed MPLS services.

For instance, Cognizant provides a wide range of application outsourcing, system integration, and business process consulting services in the area. The firm realized the necessity for cross-continental connectivity and strong security measures as it expanded its global reach through commercial diversification.

Leading Players

• Sify

• Orange Business Service

• CenturyLink

• Tata Communications

• ATandT Communications Inc.

• BT Global Services Ltd

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Sprint Nextel Corporation

• Syringa Networks LLC

• Verizon Communications Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global Managed MPLS market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type Outlook

• Level 2 VPN

• Level 3 VPN

By Application Outlook

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Government

• IT and Telecommunication

• Other End Users

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

