Taiwan presidential candidate invites comparisons to K-pop group Blackpink

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) had reporters draw comparisons to K-pop supergroup Blackpink as he was asking NT$8,800 (US$282) for a ticket to a fundraising concert.

The July 29 event has been dubbed “KP Show” in a reference to his nickname “Ko P.” Even though the candidate has been known to strike up a song or two at past gatherings, it was not known whether he will carry the whole program on his own or whether any professional singers, and which ones, would also perform, UDN reported Wednesday (July 5)

While critics remarked the tickets for his show were almost as expensive as those for a global act such as Blackpink, special online tickets were also available for just NT$500 a piece. Prodded by reporters, Ko said the aim of the concert was not to see a famous singer, but to help him raise money for his participation in the Jan. 13, 2024 election.

A total of 400 tickets are available for the ”KP Show,” to be staged at the Corner Max performance venue in Taipei City. According to UDN, selling the concert tickets might not be a problem despite their price, as a fundraising account for Ko received NT$10 million in donations within three hours of going online.

Recent opinion polls showed Ko outperforming Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), though he was still trailing Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).