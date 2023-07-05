30 claw machines smashed in west Taiwan, customer dispute suspected

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Thirty claw machines were smashed open in Miaoli's Zhunan township during the early hours of Wednesday morning (July 5), though police say nothing was stolen.

Police received a report of the attack on the claw machines at 2 a.m. on Wednesday and arrived at the scene to find the suspect had fled, per CNA. Police cordoned off the claw machines to prevent looting and public injury from the broken glass.

Police said that after an initial investigation, it was found that nothing had been stolen. They suspect the machines were vandalized due to a customer dispute, and continue to search for a perpetrator.



The claw machines, with prizes still inside. (CNA photo)