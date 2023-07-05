Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

30 claw machines smashed in west Taiwan, customer dispute suspected

Nothing stolen in vandalism spree, police continue search for perpetrator

  1301
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/05 20:39
30 claw machines smashed in west Taiwan, customer dispute suspected

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Thirty claw machines were smashed open in Miaoli's Zhunan township during the early hours of Wednesday morning (July 5), though police say nothing was stolen.

Police received a report of the attack on the claw machines at 2 a.m. on Wednesday and arrived at the scene to find the suspect had fled, per CNA. Police cordoned off the claw machines to prevent looting and public injury from the broken glass.

Police said that after an initial investigation, it was found that nothing had been stolen. They suspect the machines were vandalized due to a customer dispute, and continue to search for a perpetrator.

30 claw machines smashed in west Taiwan, customer dispute suspected
The claw machines, with prizes still inside. (CNA photo)
Vandalism
Crime
Miaoli
Zhunan
Vending machines
Claw Machines

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s CPAs and financial crime
Taiwan’s CPAs and financial crime
2023/06/29 12:25
Pet shop clerk in central Taiwan attacked by two young men
Pet shop clerk in central Taiwan attacked by two young men
2023/06/26 18:29
Two arrested for stealing parts from military vehicle in Taiwan's Miaoli
Two arrested for stealing parts from military vehicle in Taiwan's Miaoli
2023/06/18 16:57
Man throws bucket of paint at New Taipei City Hall because of bad sleep
Man throws bucket of paint at New Taipei City Hall because of bad sleep
2023/06/16 20:31
ESG’s role in fighting financial crime in Taiwan
ESG’s role in fighting financial crime in Taiwan
2023/06/15 12:29