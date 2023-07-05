IAEA chief visits Fukushima ahead of water release

The United Nations nuclear chief met with Fukushima residents on Wednesday to reassure them amid concerns over Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi, who is in Japan on a four-day trip, was on his way to the tsunami-wrecked nuclear plant.

What has happened so far on the trip?

Grossi met with government and utility officials, local mayors and fishing association leaders in Fukushima.

During the meeting, Fukushima fishery association chief Tetsu Nozaki called on government officials "to remember that the treated water plan is pushed forward despite our opposition."

Grossi emphasized the continuous presence of the nuclear agency throughout the water discharge in order to ensure safety and address the concerns of the locals.

"I don't have a magic solution for the doubts and concerns that may exist, but we do have one thing... we are going to stay here with you for decades to come... until the last drop of the water has been safely discharged," he said.

Meanwhile, the Japanese news outlet Nikkei reported on Wednesday that the government in Japan intends to release the water as early as August.

IAEA: Water release would have negligible impact on environment

On Tuesday, the IAEA said that a two-year review showed that the water release would have a negligible impact on the environment, marking a major point in the decommissioning of the plant which was destroyed in 2011.

As per the plan, Japan is looking to dilute the treated water and release it over 30 to 40 years with the help of a pipe extending around 1 km (0.6 miles) from the east coast where the Fukushima nuclear plant is located.

However, the plan has faced opposition from some fishing communities who are worried that customers will shun their catches despite strict testing norms for the food from the region.

South Korea 'respects' IAEA findings

Japan's neighboring countries have also expressed concern over the years on the impact of the water release on marine life and public health.

South Korea said on Wednesday that it will issue a response to the Fukushima discharge plan as soon as possible.

Park Ku-yeon, a vice-ministerial official at South Korea's Office for Government Policy Coordination, said Seoul respected findings by the IAEA, as it was an internationally recognized organization.

But the vice-minister added that South Korea will give an assessment of the IAEA's findings when it announces its own review.

