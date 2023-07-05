Worker passes away after electrocution at Taipei Dome

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Labor inspectors issued a fine of NT$300,000 (US$9,630) and ordered a partial suspension of work on the Taipei Dome after the fatal electrocution of a worker on Wednesday (May 9).

The man, aged 45, was performing installation work on the ceiling of the third floor. Colleagues found him unconscious, not breathing, and without a heartbeat. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, per CNA.

The Taipei City labor inspection sent staff to the Taipei Dome. After they learned the worker had passed away, they issued the maximum fine under the Occupational Safety and Health Act and referred his employer and the person responsible for the construction site to prosecutors to open an investigation.

Work in the area was suspended indefinitely, with a resumption only possible after approval by the authorities, according to the report.

The project for a 40,000-seat stadium with offices and a mall in Taipei’s Xinyi District has been moving slowly toward completion after years of disputes between contractor Farglory Group and the previous Taipei City Government administration. The main concern of the authorities focused on safety issues, including potential problems with the evacuation of large crowds in the event of fire.