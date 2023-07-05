Cooking Oil Market Business Outlook 2023, New Upcoming Trends, Growing CAGR and Demand, Types, Applications, Revenue Forecast 2030

Our research study on the global Cooking Oil market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Cooking Oil market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global cooking oil market size was US$ 154,911.2 million in 2021. The global cooking oil market is forecast to grow to US$ 250,881.4 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

While most cooking oils are liquefiable at room temperature, saturated fat-containing oils like coconut oil and palm kernel oil remain solid even at a very low temperature. The majority of oilseeds used for frying, baking, and other types of cookery are used to obtain cooking oil.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Due to growth in public awareness of the benefits of chemical-free products, customers worldwide are adopting chemical-free or organic items. The fact that organic cooking oils are produced by a variety of animals, plants, and other species using regular metabolic processes is also catching consumers’ attention. Moreover, the growing processed food industry is expected to positively affect the market in the coming years.

The growing global population is expected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the cooking oil market. Apart from that, the rising number of hotels and restaurants and increasing interest in tours is expected to benefit the cooking oil market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is forecast to dominate the cooking oil market, followed by North America. The Asia-Pacific region has long been regarded as the market leader for cooking oil worldwide. Additionally, China has the greatest population in the world, with 1.4 billion people. As a result, it will bring untapped growth opportunities for the market.

North America will also record potential growth due to the rising consumption of processed food and fast food in the region. Apart from that, the growing popularity of American cuisine is expected to benefit the cooking oil market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• Bunge Limited

• Louis Drayfus Company

• Cargill

• Wilmar International.

• American Vegetable Oil

• Fuji Oil

• Indo Agri

• J-Oils

• Richardsons International

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type Outlook

• Palm oil

• Soy oil

• Sunflower oil

• Peanut oil

• Olive oil

• Rapeseed oil

• Others

By End-Users Outlook

• Residential

• Food services

• Food processor

By Distribution Channel Outlook

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• Independent retail stores

• Business to Business

• Online sales channels

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Cooking Oil Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Cooking Oil market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Cooking Oil Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Cooking Oil market Size Forecast (2023-2030).

