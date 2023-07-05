Hand Drying Machine Market 2023: Size, Trends, Industry Share, Worldwide Research, Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Opportunity Analysis till 2030

Our research study on the global Hand Drying Machine market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Hand Drying Machine market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global hand drying machine market size was US$ 1,081.1 million in 2021. The global hand drying machine market is forecast to grow to US$ 2841.9 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Hand drying machines are categorized into heating machines, and air blowers, used to dry wet hands. The hand drying machines are generally installed in public restrooms as an alternative to paper towels.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Regional Analysis

Europe is forecast to dominate the hand drying machines market, owing to the rise in environmental concerns and growing health awareness among residents. Further, rising initiatives in infrastructure development are expected to be opportunistic for the market during the study period. The market may also record significant growth due to the growing trend of automatic hand dryers.

The Asia-Pacific hand drying machines market will record a notable growth rate due to steadily growing infrastructure development and rising consumer awareness about the benefits of the product.

Factors Influencing the Market

The use of hand drying machines primarily reduces drying times and operational costs. Moreover, it is the touchless method of drying hands that positively affect health and eliminates the highest associated with paper towels. Thus, these advantages will boost the growth of the hand drying machine market during the forecast period. Apart from that, growing environmental concerns and rising energy costs are expected to bring untapped growth opportunities for the market during the study period.

The rising trend of touchless hand dryers in residential and commercial spaces will benefit the market during the study period. Moreover, growing infrastructure development and rising investments by government bodies are forecast to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the hand drying machine market during the study period.

On the flip side, the high cost of initial installation may limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading Players

• American Dryer

• Dyson

• Electrostar

• Euronics Industries

• Excel Dryer

• Jaquar Group

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Panasonic

• Saniflow Hand Dryer

• Bobrick Washroom Equipment

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

By End-Users Outlook

• Hotel

• Restaurant

• Hospital

• Commercial Malls

• Others

By Product Type Outlook

• Hand-In

• Hand-Under

By Machine Type Outlook

• Hot Hand Dryers

• Jet Hand Dryers

By Mode of Operation Outlook

• Push Button

• Automatic

