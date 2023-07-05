Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Share, Regions Status, Growth Prospect, Comparison by Applications, Types, Forecast to 2030 | US$ 101.9 billion

Our research study on the global Data Analytics Outsourcing market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Data Analytics Outsourcing market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global data analytics outsourcing market size was US$ 7.5 billion in 2021. The global data analytics outsourcing market is forecast to grow to US$ 101.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 35.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

In a partnership model known as “data analytics outsourcing,” a company assigns a service provider with its data in exchange for astute reports. In addition, the provider is in charge of all other service-related tasks, such as infrastructure setup and maintenance, data administration, and data analysis.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic positively affected the global data analytics outsourcing market. It is due to the significant transition from the traditional work process to digital platforms. Moreover, the growth in the work-from-home working model positively influenced the market during the study period. The pandemic is expected to have a long-term impact on the data analytics outsourcing market due to the promising potential of digitalization. Contactless payment methods have become a new normal, boosting the concept of going cash-less. Thus, all of these factors have positively affected the data analytics outsourcing market.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific data analytics outsourcing market is expected to record rapid growth. It is due to rising digitalization and growth in e-commerce services across various developing nations like China and India. Moreover, the steadily developing IT infrastructure will have a promising impact on the data analytics outsourcing market during the study period.

According to the 2019 report, renowned businesses such as Analytics India Magazine and Praxis Business School are making significant investments in these fields. Thus, all of these factors will drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific data analytics outsourcing market during the forecast period.

Factors Influencing the Market

For more than ten years, businesses like FedEx and Amazon have used data analytics. With the aid of internal data scientists and analysts, Amazon has created algorithms centred on the routine demands of the customer. Thus, growing advancements in data analytics outsourcing will fuel the growth of the overall market.

Third-party solutions deliver excellent expertise from a variety of sectors, which can benefit a business in reaching goals and needs. As a result, it will contribute to the data analytics outsourcing market growth.

On the flip side, data security and privacy issues associated with data analytics outsourcing may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading Players

• Fractal Analytics Ltd

• ZS Associates, Inc.

• Wipro Ltd.

• Accenture

• Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

• IBM Corporation

• Opera Solutions LLC

• Genpact Ltd.

• Capgemini

• Mu Sigma, Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global data analytics outsourcing market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

By Type Outlook

• Descriptive

• Predictive

• Prescriptive

By Application Outlook

• Sales Analytics

• Marketing Analytics

• Risk & Financial Analytics

• Supply Chain Analytics

• Others

By Industry Vertical Outlook

• BFSI

• Telecom

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Media & Entertainment

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Data Analytics Outsourcing market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Data Analytics Outsourcing market Size Forecast (2023-2030).

Why is our study significant?

It is essential for a number of reasons. Here are a few of the main ones:

A business might assess the viability of a new or existing product or service.

Aids businesses in discovering and creating new market segments

Enables businesses to assess consumer demand before introducing new services, goods, or features.

Increases the general effectiveness of marketing, advertising, and promotional campaigns.

Analyzes market trends to assist businesses in creating plans to adapt to them

Businesses can use this tool to decide where their products should be placed.

