Isopropyl Alcohol Market 2023: Trends, Explosive Factors of Revenue By Progression Status, Share and Forecast To 2030

Our research study on the global Isopropyl Alcohol market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Isopropyl Alcohol market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global isopropyl alcohol market size was US$ 2.1 billion in 2021. The global isopropyl alcohol market is forecast to grow to US$ 5.4 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Isopropyl alcohol is an organic chemical molecule with the molecular formula C3H7OH. It is a volatile liquid chemical that is colourless, combustible, and has a strong odour and harsh taste. Despite being miscible with water, a few other alcohols, including ether and chloroform, isopropyl alcohol are insoluble in salt solutions. It is mostly utilized as a solvent in the production of essential oils, resins, alkaloids, gums, cellulose, and coatings. It is also employed as a de-icing agent in the production of liquid fuels, lacquers, and extraction operations, as well as an antiseptic in anti-freeze compositions. Isopropyl alcohol is used to make glycerol, shellacs, quick-drying inks, isopropyl acetate, and creosote.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold the highest share in the isopropyl alcohol market. The growth of the market is attributed to the factors like rising funding in the chemical industry and rapidly growing demand for cosmetic products. In addition, the large pharmaceuticals sector and increasing R&D are expected to bring untapped growth opportunities for the market.

Isopropyl alcohol is extensively used in the personal care sector. Because of Western culture’s influence, personal care and cosmetic product demand are also growing quickly throughout the region. Teenagers are using more cosmetics, which is expected to be opportunistic for the market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The wide applications of isopropyl alcohol in personal care, medical, chemicals, and other sectors will primarily fuel the growth of the isopropyl alcohol market. Apart from that, isopropyl alcohol finds applications in a variety of downstream sectors, including paint & coatings, printing, automotive, etc. In addition to that, rising investments in the sector will also contribute to the growth of the isopropyl alcohol market during the study period.

Isopropyl alcohol is also used in purifying and extracting natural goods, including animal and vegetable oils, waxes, resins, flavourings, fats, etc. The growing demand for these goods will propel the isopropyl alcohol market forward. On the flip side, drawbacks like high energy costs and the corrosive nature of isopropyl alcohol may limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading Players

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC

• LG Chem

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

• Avantor

• Denoir Ultra-Pure

• DongYing Naire Technology

• Guangfu Fine Chemicals

• Huate Gas

• OM group

• Tokuyama Corporation

• Linde

• Puritan Products

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

By End-Use Industries Outlook

• Cosmetics and Personal Care

• Pharmaceutical

• Electronics

• Paints and Coatings

• Chemicals

• Other End-user Industries

By Production Method Outlook

• Indirect Hydration

• Direct Hydration

By Application Outlook

• Process and Preparation Solvent

• Cleaning and Drying Agent

• Coating and Dye Solvent

• Intermediate

• Other Applications

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Isopropyl Alcohol Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Isopropyl Alcohol market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Isopropyl Alcohol Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Isopropyl Alcohol market Size Forecast (2023-2030).

