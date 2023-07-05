Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market 2023 Industry Share, Recent Trends, Growth Opportunities, Business Boosting procedure, Analysis of Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2030

Our research study on the global Industrial Refrigeration Systems market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Industrial Refrigeration Systems market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global industrial refrigeration systems market size was US$ 2,051.1 million in 2021. The global industrial refrigeration systems market is forecast to grow to US$ 3,811.2 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 disease outbreak has positively influenced the industrial refrigeration systems market. It is due to the significant rise in the requirement for huge quantities of vaccines, which required refrigeration systems. The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have published detailed recommendations for vaccine storage, advising the use of pharmaceutical-grade or custom-made freezers or refrigerators. As a result, it positively affected the industrial refrigeration systems market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold dominance in the industrial refrigeration systems market due to the rising expansion of online grocery business operations. Apart from that, refrigerated storage systems are widely used in the region to keep perishable food materials fresh and save their nutritional value. Moreover, the growing number of clinical trials and research to slow the spread of the COVID-19 effect in the region is forecast to bring ample growth opportunities for the industrial refrigeration systems market during the study period.

The Asia-Pacific industrial refrigeration systems market will also record potential growth due to the rising demand for cold storage infrastructure in countries like China, India, and Japan. Apart from that, growing initiatives by government bodies to support the expansion of cold storage infrastructure are expected to drive the growth of the industrial refrigeration systems market during the forecast period.

Factors Influencing the Market

The requirement for huge quantities of vaccine preservation in order to stop the virus’s spread will lead to an increase in the deployment of refrigerated transportation systems. Apart from that, the rising pharmaceutical sector and the growing number of clinical trials are expected to bring untapped growth opportunities for the market.

The market may also witness lucrative growth opportunities due to the growing share of global online grocery sales. Moreover, cold chains are expected to play a crucial role in the post-harvest industry by aiding in the reduction of harvest spoilage and catering to the demands of the population. Thus, the use of technologies such as absorption refrigerators and passive/evaporator coolers are expected to escalate in the coming years.

Excessive heat and high temperatures will also upsurge the demand for industrial refrigeration systems. On the flip side, the high cost of refrigeration and negative environmental effects may limit the growth of the industrial refrigeration systems market during the study period.

Leading Players

• Johnson Controls

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Danfoss

• Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd

• Bitzer Kühlmaschinenbau GmbH

• Evapco, Inc

• Güntner GmbH & Co. KG

• LU-VE S.p.A

• Ingersoll Rand plc

• United Technologies Corporation

• GEA Group

• Daikin Industries Ltd

• Dover Corporation

• Baltimore Aircoil

• Lennox International

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global industrial refrigeration systems market segmentation focuses on Component, Capacity, Application, Refrigerant, and Region.

By Component Outlook

• Compressors

· Rotary Screw Compressors

· Centrifugal Compressors

· Reciprocating Compressors

• Other Compressors

· Condensers

· Evaporators

· Controls

· Others

By Capacity Outlook

• Less than 100 kW

• 100-500 kW

• 500kW-1,000 kW

• 1,000kW-5,000 kW

• More than 5,000 kW

By Application Outlook

• Refrigerated Warehouse

• Food & Beverage

• Chemical, Petrochemical, & Pharmaceutical

• Refrigerated Transportation

By Refrigerant Outlook

• Ammonia

• CO2

• HFC

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Industrial Refrigeration Systems Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Industrial Refrigeration Systems market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Industrial Refrigeration Systems Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Industrial Refrigeration Systems market Size Forecast (2023-2030).

Why is our study significant?

It is essential for a number of reasons. Here are a few of the main ones:

A business might assess the viability of a new or existing product or service.

Aids businesses in discovering and creating new market segments

Enables businesses to assess consumer demand before introducing new services, goods, or features.

Increases the general effectiveness of marketing, advertising, and promotional campaigns.

Analyzes market trends to assist businesses in creating plans to adapt to them

Businesses can use this tool to decide where their products should be placed.

