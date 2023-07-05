Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Size: Strategies To Adopt To Sustain Market Size Hold | Abbott, Ascensia Diabetes Care

The Global Blood Glucose Test Strips report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market is valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7% over the forecast period 2022-2028. An instrument used to measure blood glucose is known as a blood glucose test strip. It is a thin, disposable plastic strip that helps manage and monitor diabetes. The strips are covered in glucose oxidase, which interacts with the blood’s glucose to indicate the blood sugar level. These are used by diabetics to monitor their blood glucose levels on a regular basis without having to go to a clinic or a diagnostic lab. The factor is driving by increase in the prevalence of diabetes among population and increase in adoption of the strips. For instance, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) showed that 537 million adult diabetics worldwide in 2021, and that figure will rise to 643 million by 2030. One of the main causes of the illness, particularly Type 2 diabetes, is thought to be obesity. Furthermore, the expansion of government programs to combat diabetes and commercial funding to speed up diabetic R&D.

Start-up companies in the diabetes sectors including Glooko, OneDrop, Verily, Vacate, Insulet, Noom, Bigfoot Biomedical, Virta Health, Diabeloop, Orgenesis, etc. are introducing innovative technology to the nation. However, lack of awareness regarding preventive care especially in the developing nations impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is leading the market share globally owing to the fastest adoption rate for new medical technologies and availability of healthcare reimbursements. However, Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region due to awareness programs, rising FDA approvals in the US.

Major market players included in this report are:

Abbott

Ascensia Diabetes Care

ARKRAY, Inc.

Roche

Rossmax International Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

AgaMatrix

Bionime Corporation

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

Trividia Health, Inc.

LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Blood Glucose Test strips

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

