Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's education ministry greenlights ex-president’s China student exchange plan

Ma Ying-jeou Foundation can apply to National Immigration Agency for travel documents

  878
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/05 17:57
Education Minister Pan Wen-chung says the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation can apply for travel documents for 50 Chinese students. 

Education Minister Pan Wen-chung says the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation can apply for travel documents for 50 Chinese students.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Education (MOE) said Wednesday (July 5) it had given the go-ahead to the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation to contact the National Immigration Agency (NIA) about the planned visit of 50 Chinese students.

Former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) wanted to select the students from top universities in China to spend nine days in Taiwan. During the trip, they will visit National Taiwan University (NTU), National Chengchi University (NCCU), National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST), and Chinese Culture University (CCU) in Taipei City, and National Dong Hwa University (NDHU) in Hualien County.

Education Minister Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said Wednesday the MOE had completed its review of the case. As a result, the foundation could turn to the NIA to start applying for entry documents, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

Ma’s plans for the visit have come under fire, with critics alleging China might use it for propaganda purposes. They also voiced suspicions that the participating students had been handpicked by Chinese Communist Party officials for their loyalty to the Chinese government.
Ma Ying-jeou
Ma Ying-jeou Foundation
student exchange
student visit
Chinese students
Ministry of Education
MOE
NIA

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to grant 10,000 scholarships to international students
Taiwan to grant 10,000 scholarships to international students
2023/07/05 20:05
Youth advocacy group protests high school's 'love ban' in central Taiwan
Youth advocacy group protests high school's 'love ban' in central Taiwan
2023/07/03 17:52
Global Views Monthly ranks Taiwan's top universities
Global Views Monthly ranks Taiwan's top universities
2023/07/02 12:09
Taiwan refuses entry to officials from 9 Chinese provinces
Taiwan refuses entry to officials from 9 Chinese provinces
2023/06/29 13:54
Taiwanese rate authoritarian leader Chiang Ching-kuo best president
Taiwanese rate authoritarian leader Chiang Ching-kuo best president
2023/06/22 14:34