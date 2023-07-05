Refrigerator Water Filters Market – Providing Clean and Fresh Drinking Water, According to Market.us

Refrigerator Water Filters Market Covering Sales Outlook, Demand Forecast & Up-To-Date Key Trends

Market Overview

In today’s world, health and wellness are the most important things, so making sure that drinking water is clean and safe has become a top concern for both individuals and families. Refrigerator water filters are a simple and effective way to deal with this problem. Clean, energizing drinking water can be obtained directly from the refrigerator thanks to these filters, which are made to remove impurities, contaminants, and smells from tap water. In recent years, the market for refrigerator water filters has grown a lot. This is because people are learning more about water quality and want easier ways to filter it.

The global refrigerator water filters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2023-2032. The growth of the market is being driven by the increasing demand for clean and safe drinking water, the growing awareness about the importance of water filtration, and the rising popularity of refrigerators with built-in water filters.

How the Market Progressed Till June 2023?

The refrigerator water filter market has experienced steady growth in recent years, fueled by several factors. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the potential contaminants present in their tap water, such as chlorine, lead, and microbial impurities. This growing awareness has led to an increased demand for water filtration products, including refrigerator water filters.

Furthermore, the convenience offered by refrigerator water filters has contributed to their popularity. These filters can be easily installed in most refrigerator models, providing an efficient and space-saving solution for obtaining clean drinking water. The ease of use and maintenance associated with these filters has attracted a wide consumer base, further propelling the market growth.

Year Wise BPS Value in %:

Year BPS Value (%) 2015 5.2% 2016 6.8% 2017 8.3% 2018 9.6% 2019 11.2% 2020 12.7% 2021 14.1% 2022 15.6% 2023 17.2%

Demand Analysis of Refrigerator Water Filters Market (2015 to 2022)

The demand for refrigerator water filters has witnessed substantial growth from 2015 to 2022. The increasing concern regarding waterborne diseases and the desire for healthier lifestyles have been key drivers of this demand. Consumers are actively seeking filtration solutions that can provide them with safe and clean drinking water.

The market has also been influenced by the emergence of advanced filtration technologies. Manufacturers are continuously innovating and introducing improved filter designs that offer enhanced contaminant removal capabilities. This has further bolstered the demand for refrigerator water filters, as consumers prioritize the quality and taste of their drinking water.

Year Demand (in millions of units) CAGR 2015 100 15% 2016 120 17% 2017 140 19% 2018 160 21% 2019 180 23% 2020 200 25% 2021 220 27% 2022 240 29%

Market Trends:

Increasing demand for clean and safe drinking water

Growing awareness about the importance of water filtration

The rising popularity of refrigerators with built-in water filters

Technological advancements in water filtration

Growing demand from developing countries

Dominating Region:

The Asia Pacific region is the dominating region in the refrigerator water filters market. This is due to the increasing demand for clean and safe drinking water in the region, the growing awareness about the importance of water filtration, and the rising popularity of refrigerators with built-in water filters.

What Are the Main Drivers of the Refrigerator Water Filters Market?

The main drivers of the refrigerator water filters market are:

Increasing demand for clean and safe drinking water

Growing awareness about the importance of water filtration

Rising popularity of refrigerators with built-in water filters

Technological advancements in water filtration

Growing demand from developing countries

Which Factors Are Restraining Demand For Refrigerator Water Filters Market?

The factors restraining demand for refrigerator water filters market are:

High cost of water filters

Lack of awareness about the benefits of water filtration

Inconvenient replacement process

Which Region Offers Lucrative Opportunity For Sales Of Refrigerator Water Filters Market?

The following regions offer lucrative opportunities for sales of refrigerator water filters market:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-Wise Analysis:

USA: The USA refrigerator water filters market is growing at a rapid pace. This is due to the increasing demand for clean and safe drinking water, the growing awareness about the importance of water filtration, and the rising popularity of refrigerators with built-in water filters.

Market News:

In June 2023, Whirlpool Corporation announced that it was expanding its line of refrigerator water filters. The new filters are designed to remove more contaminants from water, including lead, chlorine, and bacteria.

In May 2023, 3M announced that it was launching a new line of refrigerator water filters. The new filters are designed to remove more contaminants from water, including lead, chlorine, and bacteria.

Key Market Segments

Type

Granular activated Carbon (GAC) Filters

Carbon Block Filters

Other Types

Application

Residential

Commercial

Key Market Players included in the report:

Whirlpool

LG Electronics

Samsung

Electrolux

Bosch

GE

Kenmore

Swift Green Filters

KX Technologies

Miele

3M

Ecopure Filter

Ningbo Pureza Limited

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What contaminants can refrigerator water filters remove?

Refrigerator water filters are capable of removing various contaminants, including chlorine, sediment, lead, mercury, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

2. How often should refrigerator water filters be replaced?

The frequency of filter replacement depends on factors such as filter type, water quality, and usage. Generally, it is recommended to replace the filter every six months or as specified by the manufacturer.

3. Can refrigerator water filters improve the taste of water?

Yes, refrigerator water filters can significantly improve the taste of water by removing impurities and chemicals that affect its flavor.

