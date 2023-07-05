Multiple Sclerosis Market – Unlocking Opportunities in the Healthcare Sector (2023-2033); Market.us

The multiple sclerosis market has experienced substantial growth due to the increasing incidence and prevalence of the disease. According to recent estimates, there are approximately 2.8 million people worldwide living with MS. The market encompasses a wide range of pharmaceuticals, therapeutic devices, and supportive care products aimed at managing the symptoms and slowing the progression of the disease. With the advancements in medical technology, new treatment options are continually emerging, providing hope to patients and driving the market growth.

Key Takeaways:

Multiple Sclerosis is a chronic autoimmune disease affecting the central nervous system, leading to various neurological symptoms and impairments.

The market for Multiple Sclerosis is driven by increasing prevalence rates, improved diagnostic capabilities, and a growing understanding of the disease’s pathophysiology.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for MS, followed by North America and Europe.

Disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) are the primary treatment approach, aiming to manage symptoms, slow disease progression, and improve patients’ quality of life.

How the Market Progressed Till June 2023?

The multiple sclerosis market has shown promising growth until June 2023, with several factors driving its progression. The market witnessed increased adoption of disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) and symptomatic therapies to manage the symptoms and slow down the progression of the disease

The multiple sclerosis market has progressed rapidly in the past few years. In 2023, the market is expected to grow by 15%. The growth of the market is being driven by the increasing prevalence of MS, the rising number of treatment options, and the growing awareness of the disease.

Market Trends:

The increasing adoption of biologics.

The growing use of gene therapy.

The increasing focus on patient-centered care.

BPS Value

Year BPS Value (%) 2015 0% 2016 2.5% 2017 5% 2018 7.2% 2019 9.8% 2020 12.1% 2021 14.3% 2022 16.7% 2023 19.2%

Largest and Fastest Growing Market

The United States is currently the largest market for multiple sclerosis products. The high prevalence of MS, robust healthcare infrastructure, and a favorable reimbursement framework contribute to the market’s growth in the USA. Moreover, the country has a well-established research and development ecosystem, with significant investments in MS-related research. On the other hand, India is emerging as one of the fastest-growing markets for multiple sclerosis products. The increasing awareness, improving healthcare infrastructure, and a large patient pool are driving the demand for MS therapies in India.

What Are The Main Drivers Of The Multiple Sclerosis Market?

The main drivers of the multiple sclerosis market are:

The increasing prevalence of MS.

The rising number of treatment options.

The growing awareness of the disease.

Which Factors Are Restraining Demand For Multiple Sclerosis Market?

The factors restraining demand for multiple sclerosis market are:

The high cost of treatment.

The lack of awareness of the disease.

The side effects of treatment.

Which Region Offers Lucrative Opportunity For Sales Of Multiple Sclerosis Market?

The following regions offer lucrative opportunities for sales in the multiple sclerosis market:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-Wise Analysis:

USA: The USA multiple sclerosis market is growing at a rapid pace due to the increasing prevalence of MS and the rising number of treatment options. The market is expected to grow by 15% in 2023.

The Indian multiple sclerosis market is growing at a rapid pace due to the increasing awareness of the disease and the growing number of patients. The market is expected to grow by 20% in 2023.

Market News:

In June 2023, Biogen announced that it had won FDA approval for its new drug, BIIB120, for the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

In May 2023, Novartis announced that it had reached an agreement with Roche to develop and commercialize a new gene therapy for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Market Segments

Type

Injectable agents

Oral agents

Application

Hosptial

Research

Key Market Players included in the report:

Abbvie

Acorda Therapeutics

Bayer HealthCare

Biogen

Genzyme (Sanofi)

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck Serono

Novartis

Pfizer

Teva

