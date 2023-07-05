Taiwan Pony baseball team appeals disqualification

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan City was disqualified after defeating Japan 7-1 in the PONY Asia-Pacific Zone Baseball Championship held in Fukushima, Japan, on June 30 (Saturday).

The Taiwan team held a press conference on Monday (July 4), pleading innocence, and improper application of the rules regarding the use of illegal bats. The team said all bats used in the competition had been pre-certified and labeled by league officials, per Liberty Times.

Furthermore, regulations say the use of an illegal bat can involve the following punishments: removal of the bat, an automatic out, and ejection of the player and manager. The team said using an illegal bat cannot result in team disqualification.

The Taiwan team was surprised the Japan squad repeatedly raised the issue of illegal bat use throughout the championship match. Prior to the tournament, the Taiwan team submitted 15 bats for evaluation, with four bats passing inspection and receiving a white "PONY" sticker just above the hand grip.



A close-up of the bats used by the Taiwan team in PONY Asia-Pacific competition. (CNA photo)

The Taiwan team says these four bats were used exclusively throughout the seven games it competed in during the multi-day tournament.

However, during the championship game, after the Taiwan team had already taken a 5:0 lead in the second inning, the Japanese team manager asked umpires to enter the Taiwan team clubhouse to inspect their bats. The Japanese manager said that Taiwan bats made a suspicious sound after making contact with the baseball, heightening his belief that something was amiss.

After conducting an inspection, the head umpire and three other umpires emerged from the Taiwan clubhouse. The head umpire signaled with a thumbs-up that the bat was legal and the game could continue as normal.

The Taiwan team continued to use the four qualified bats, though in the 6th inning, with Taiwan leading 7-1, Japan lodged another protest.

This time, Japan PONY General Secretary and Asia Pacific Zone Director, Nasu Takeharu, led the head umpire as well as the Japanese team manager into the Taiwan clubhouse to inspect bats. After a lengthy discussion, one bat was confiscated, but the game continued with the Taiwan team left with just three bats.

Taiwan team representatives said no testing equipment was used to test the bat, and a simple visual or audio inspection was not enough to deem the bat illegal. The team was also unaware of what standards were used for evaluating the bat.

It was only later that evening, at a celebratory party involving all of the tournament teams, that Taiwan learned of their disqualification as the Japanese team stepped forward to receive their award for first place.

The Chinese-Taipei Baseball Association has become involved and will appeal the decision to U.S. PONY League officials. So far, there has been no response.