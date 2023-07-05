Taiwan’s MediaTek teams up with Rutronik on IoT solutions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fabless Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek has signed a deal with Rutronik to distribute its Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to device makers, the two companies said on Monday (July 3).

Under the franchise agreement, Rutronik will distribute MediaTek’s Genio series chips to manufacturers in Europe and Israel. The Taiwanese chipmaker’s multi-core Genio processors are designed for robotics, industrial automation, and IoT applications.

The Genio series is meant for brands that want to develop consumer, enterprise, and industrial smart applications at the premium, mid-range, and entry levels. The chips can be used in the design of smart home appliances, industrial automation applications, robotics, POS (point of sale) devices, and digital signage, among other IoT applications.

The Genio lineup allows designers to customize their products using Linux, Yocto, Ubuntu, and Android, while MediaTek’s development kits help lower development costs and speed up time to market.

“As the largest European distributor, Rutronik will help us to further expand our IoT footprint in the region,” said Richard Lu, vice president of MediaTek’s IoT business unit. Lu added the company is continuing to see strong demand for consumer, enterprise, and industrial smart applications and is looking forward to its partnership with Rutronik.

The Taiwan company was ranked fifth in the world among integrated circuit designers during the first quarter. It saw Q1 revenue fall to NT$97.8 billion (US$3.15 billion), representing an 8% quarter-on-quarter decline.