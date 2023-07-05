Alexa
KMT's Hou Yu-ih walks back on reducing Taiwan's compulsory military service

Presidential candidate says service period should only be cut back after cross-strait peace achieved

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/05 16:12
Taiwanese undergo compulsory military training in March. (CNA photo)

Taiwanese undergo compulsory military training in March. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) said he is not against the government’s plan to extend compulsory military service to one year on Tuesday (July 4), just two days after he said he would keep it at four months if elected president in 2024.

Hou said his main objection was to the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) “3+1” system, which allows university students to complete their undergraduate studies and military service in four years, per UDN. Taiwanese students commonly take four years to complete bachelor’s degrees.

Hou said that once he had achieved peaceful cross-strait relations, then Taiwan would return to four months' compulsory military service. He also said the U.S. is Taiwan’s strongest ally, and that he would continue to strengthen national defense through U.S. arms purchases if elected president.

Hou said he would roll back the planned extension to military service during a TV interview on Monday. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) announced the planned increase in December 2022 and said Taiwanese men born after 2005 will be required to serve in the military for one year starting from January 2024, up from the current four months.

Recent polling from a government-funded military think tank shows high levels of public support for the extension of military service. Hou is polling third in the presidential race, behind Ko Wen-je (賴清德) and Lai Ching-te (賴清德).

Hou Yu-ih speaks to the media on Wednesday. (CNA photo)

