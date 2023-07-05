Taiwan media figures indicted over affair accusations involving ex-vice premier

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Miss Taiwan Chang Su-chang (張淑娟) said on Wednesday (July 5) that commentators Clara Chou (周玉蔻) and Tsai Yu-chen (蔡玉真) should leave the media following their indictment for claiming she had an affair with former Vice Premier John Chiang (蔣孝嚴).

On a TV show aired in September 2022, Chou claimed that Chang was having an affair with Chiang, a former vice premier and foreign minister, and also the father of Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安). Chang denied the claims and filed a lawsuit against Chou for libel.

The Taipei District Prosecutors Office said on Wednesday it was charging Chou and Tsai with violations of the Personal Data Protection Act and with aggravated defamation, Now News reported.

Chang reacted by holding a news conference, where she thanked prosecutors and called for the removal of “fake news” providers from the media. She said she had gone through a very difficult 10 months since the commentators accused her of being involved with Chiang.

Chang compared her situation with the recent spate of #MeToo scandals. She said the comments by Chou and Tsai made her a victim of sexual bullying and violated her human rights.