Two months after Charles III's coronation, Scotland hosts its own event to honor the new monarch

By DANICA KIRKA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/07/06 10:05
FILE - Britain's King Charles III meets members of the public during his visit to Kinneil House in Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday, July 3, 2023. Two mont...
FILE - Britain's King Charles III inspects the Royal Company of Archers Guard of Honour during the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace...
FILE - Britain's King Charles III, left, and Queen Camilla, center, accompanied by the moderator of the High Constables, Roderick Urquhart, right, unv...
FILE - Britain's King Charles III, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne, background, host guests for a Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edin...
FILE - Britain's King Charles III arrives for his visit to Kinneil House, marking the first Holyrood Week since his coronation, in Edinburgh, Scotland...
Guests arrive for a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication to the coronation of Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla, at St Giles' Ca...
Royal supporters gather to watch the arrival of guests for a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication to the coronation of Britain's King Charl...
Invited guests take part in the procession ahead of a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla...
Demonstrators protest against the monarchy outside St Giles' Cathedral, ahead of the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for Britain's Kin...
An Anti-monarchy protesters holds up placard on the Royal Mile ahead of a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for Britain's King Charles I...
Protesters and royal supporters gather in Edinburgh, Scotland, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Two months after the lavish coronation of King Charles III at ...
Scotland's first minister and Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Humza Yousaf arrives at St Giles' Cathedral to attend the National Service of Thank...
From left, Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf, Nadia El-Nakla and Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone ahead of the National Service of Thanksgiving...
A general view of the royal procession as it proceeds down the Royal Mile ahead of a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for Britain's Kin...
A man carries a ceremonial mace , ahead of a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla, at St G...
Protestors stage a demonstration on The Royal Mile ahead of the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla...
A placard featuring an image of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, is displayed outside St Giles' Cathedral, ahead of the National Service of Thanksgi...
A general view of a well wisher wearing a Union flag headband, ahead of a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication to the coronation of Britain...
Special police forces overlook to secure the area around Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Two months after the lavish co...
Britain's Queen Camilla, second from right, visits Dovecot studios to meet weavers, staff and local crafts people, as part of the first Holyrood Week ...
Britain's King Charles III is presented with the Crown of Scotland during the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and...
King Charles III is presented with the Crown of Scotland during the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Cam...
Pipers take part in the procession ahead of the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presen...
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, second left, Kate, the Princess of Wales, left, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scot...
From left, Queen Camilla, Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, stand at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, afte...
From left, Queen Camilla, Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, stand at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, afte...
From left, Queen Camilla, Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, watch the Red Arrows flypast at the Palace...
The British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the "Red Arrows", perform a fly-past after a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for K...
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave after the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication, at St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, We...
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, and King Charles III, Queen Camilla...
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, and King Charles III, Queen Camilla...
Britain's King Charles III sings, during the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication, at St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Wednesday, July 5,...
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla look on during the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication, at St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh,...
Britain's King Charles III is presented with the Crown of Scotland during the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and...
A general view of the Kings Life Guard of the Household Cavalry proceeding down the Royal Mile ahead of a national service of thanksgiving and dedicat...
Members of the Scottish Navy make their way along the Royal Mile, ahead of a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for Britain's King Charle...
The Red Arrows fly over the Royal Mile as part of a National Service of Dedication and Thanksgiving, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, Wednesday, July ...
The motorcade of Britain's King Charles III drives along the Royal Mile through the crowds ahead of a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication ...
Britain's King Charles III, left, and Britain's Queen Camilla leave following a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III a...
Britain's Queen Camilla arrives, ahead of a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication, in Edinburgh, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Two months after t...
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, during the National Service of Than...
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, front row second left, Kate, the Princess of Wales, left, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay whi...
Britain's Prince William, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, and King Charles III during the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedica...
Britain's King Charles III, left, and Queen Camilla attend the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication, and the presentation of the Honours of...
The motorcade of Britain's King Charles III drives along the Royal Mile after a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication to the coronation of B...
The Royal Regiment of Scotland proceeding down the Royal Mile, ahead of a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for Britain's King Charles I...
Members of the Scottish Navy proceed along the Royal Mile, ahead of a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for Britain's King Charles III a...
Members of the armed forces leaving the Palace of Holyroodhouse for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen...
Members of the military take part in a procession ahead of a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Wednesday, July ...
King Charles III is presented with the Crown of Scotland during the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Cam...
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and th...
From left, Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, King Charles III and Qu...
Pipers march along The Royal Mile ahead of a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Two mon...
Members of the Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland take part in the Royal Procession ahead of a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication, in...

LONDON (AP) — It was Scotland on parade. Bagpipes, kilts, drums and a Shetland pony named Corporal Cruachan IV marched down Edinburgh’s Royal Mile on Wednesday to honor King Charles III.

Two months after his lavish coronation at Westminster Abbey in London, Scotland hosted its own event to mark the new monarch’s accession to the throne.

While Charles and Queen Camilla weren’t crowned a second time, the new king was presented with the Honors of Scotland — the crown, scepter and sword of state — items he received with reverence during a service at St. Giles’ Cathedral. The Stone of Destiny, an important symbol of Scottish identity, was also moved to the cathedral for the festivities.

The presence of these icons of Scotland’s nationhood is a mark of respect for a country that is fiercely proud of its history and where the desire of some for independence has never died, even though it has been bound to England and the United Kingdom since 1707. Scotland’s national government is led by the Scottish National Party, which is calling for a second independence referendum.

“It’s not a coronation,’’ said George Gross, an expert in coronations at King’s College London. ‘’But it’s very symbolic in that Scotland has its own identity.’’

Wednesday’s events in Edinburgh were a continuation of Charles’ effort to cement ties throughout the United Kingdom as he tries to show that the 1,000-year-old monarchy remains relevant in modern Britain. Soon after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September, Charles visited Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales before attending the state funeral in London.

Just as during May’s coronation ceremony, Wednesday’s events linked historic traditions with nods to the multicultural nature of Britain today. The choir sang a psalm in Gaelic and passages of the New Testament were read in Scots, as the church service honored two of Scotland’s historic languages. Non-Christian leaders offered prayers or messages of support, reflecting the monarch’s longtime interest in interfaith issues.

Charles was also presented with a new sword made by Scottish artisans and named after Elizabeth. The sword was in place of the current sword of state, which was made in 1507 and was considered too fragile for use in the ceremony.

But it was the sermon of the Right Reverend Sally Foster-Fulton, moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, who underscored Charles’ devotion to protecting the environment.

Society will be on the right track when people understand that “the Heavens and Earth” are not commodities or possessions, she told the congregation.

“Blessed are we, on the right track are we, when we understand that our children do not inherit this Earth from us — we have borrowed it from them,” she said. “And it is our duty to return it still singing and surging and bathing, not baking to a crisp.”

Thousands lined Edinburgh’s Royal Mile to watch the parade and cheer the king and queen as they traveled to and from the cathedral under sparkling sunny skies.

But not everyone was celebrating as people throughout the U.K. face a cost-of-living crisis fueled by high food and energy costs.

Our Republic, which campaigns for an elected head of state in Scotland, staged a protest outside the Scottish parliament, and shouts of ’’Not our king″ were picked up by microphones as Charles left the cathedral.

“The vast majority of Scotland didn’t care to celebrate the coronation in May, with support for the monarchy at an all-time low in Scotland,” the group said in a statement. “Charles’ perpetual need to celebrate his reign, with all the pomp and pageantry it requires, is a spit in the face to the people struggling with the cost of living.”

The coronation festivities began in the early afternoon with a People’s Procession that traveled down the Royal Mile from Edinburgh Castle to the cathedral. It included more than 100 people representing charities and public service groups, such as the Scottish Ambulance Service, the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association and the Girls’ Brigade.

At its head was Shetland pony Corporal Cruachan IV, regimental mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

The Honors of Scotland, the country’s crown jewels, followed behind escorted by police and military units.

Soon after, Charles and Camilla left the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the king’s official residence in Edinburgh, which sits at the opposite end of the Royal Mile. They traveled to the service behind the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiments and a collection of military bands.

The pageantry gave royal fans a chance to celebrate Charles’ coronation while also paying homage to Scotland’s unique history.

Historically an independent country, Scotland was first linked to England in 1603 after the death of Queen Elizabeth I. Because the queen had no children, the crown passed to her cousin James VI who was already king of Scotland, uniting the two countries under a shared sovereign.

But Scotland remained independent until 1707 when lawmakers in both countries approved the Act of Union, which created the United Kingdom.

The public festivities were also deeply personal for Charles, who received the crown of Scotland on roughly the same spot where he stood vigil last year, watching over his mother’s coffin with the same crown resting on its lid.

“I think it would be extraordinary if that didn’t have an impact on him or on any human being,” said Gross, a visiting research fellow in theology at King’s College London.

“It’s very important in bringing the union together, just as after his mother died, after the late queen died, he did various services around the Union, Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland, so on. So he will be doing the same here. This is bringing things together.”

___

See more Associated Press coverage of the British monarch at https://apnews.com/hub/king-charles-iii