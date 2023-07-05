Flexible OLED Market Report Covers Future Trends with Research 2023-2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.
The most recent research study on the global “Flexible OLED Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.
Global Flexible OLED Market is valued at approximately USD 4.1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 40.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029.
An organic light-emitting diode (OLED or organic LED) or an organic electroluminescent (organic EL) diode is a light-emitting diode (LED) that uses an organic compound film as the emissive electroluminescent layer to produce light in response to an electric current. With at least one transparent electrode, this organic layer is placed between two electrodes. Digital displays are made with OLEDs for products like televisions, computer monitors, and mobile gaming devices like smartphones. During use, the device may rotate or bend because of its flexible OLEDs. OLEDs produce light because they contain thin layers of organic semiconductors that are 100 to 500 nanometers thick. Flexible OLED screens are built of flexible plastics like polyethylene terephthalate rather than the glass substrates used to make standard OLEDs (PET). The increasing demand for flexible displays and growing smartphone penetration are key factors driving the market growth.
The increasing demand for flexible displays is contributing towards the growth of the Global Flexible OLED market. For instance – as per Statista – as of 2020, the global flexible display market generated revenue of USD 12.4 billion, and the global revenue further reached USD 15.6 billion in 2022. Another key factor driving the market space is growing penetration of smartphones worldwide. For instance – according to Statista – in 2021, the revenue generated by the global smartphone market increased by around 60 billion and reached USD 481.2 billion, and as per estimates, the market would grow to USD 500 billion by 2026. Also, increasing adoption of flexible & wearable devices and growing advancements in flexible display technology would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high manufacturing cost of Flexible OLED stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The key regions considered for the Global Flexible OLED Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing demand for wearable devices and growing adoption of flexible OLED displays in electronics industry in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as presence of leading market players as well as rise in the adoption of flexible OLED for consumer electronics and IT & telecom applications.
Major market players included in this report are:
Osram GmbH
Sony group corporation
Corning Inc
Universal Display Corporation
Visionox Company
LG Display Co.,Ltd.
BOE Technology UK Limited
AU Optronics corp
Ritdisplay Corporation
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.
By Type
AMOLED
PMOLED
By Application
Smartphones and Tablets
Televisions
Laptops and Monitors
Wearables
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
RoLA
Rest of the World
