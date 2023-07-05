Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market Study Combine With Challenges and Opportunities up to 2030

The Report Ocean has introduced Latest Report on “Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market” To 2028”. Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market Research Report 2022 normally consists of Size, Share, boom Factors, sales, Demand, Revenue, Trade, Forecast and Global businesses Analysis. To provide greater readability involving the industry, the record takes a nearer seem to be at the modern reputation of a number of elements which include however no longer confined to provide chain management, area of interest markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and manufacturing functionality throughout special countries.

Key Players[IntraOp Medical Corporation, GMV Innovating Solutions, ZEISS Group, iCAD Inc., Sensus Healtcare Inc., Variant Medical Systems Inc., Ariane Medical Systems, Sordina IORT Technologies, Eckert and Ziegler Group, Elekta AB, Moffitt Cancer Center, Xoft, E-tech Industry, Derma Optic, and Electronic Technique Co, Merit Medical Systems, Dickinson and Company, RaySearch Laboratories, Salutaris Medical Devices]

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR395

Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.5% During Forecast Period

The global intraoperative radiation therapy market is growing due to the increased incidence of cancer, advancement of technologies, and benefits provided by intraoperative radiation therapy (IORT) over traditional radiotherapy. Additionally, expanding clinical trials investigating the use of IORT for various cancer applications are anticipated to provide lucrative potential prospects to market participants.

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm,Report Ocean, revealed that the Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028. The Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy market is booming due to the rising cancer incidence, changing lifestyles, and an aging population. Moreover, advancements in technologies, increased incidence of cancer, and benefits provided by intraoperative radiation therapy (IORT) over traditional radiotherapy propel the market growth. Additionally, expanding clinical trials investigating the use of IORT for various cancer applications are anticipated to provide lucrative potential prospects to market participants.

The Global Rise in Cancer Cases Coupled with Unhealthy Eating Habits Among People Will Fuel Market Expansion

The market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increased incidence of cancer cases, including breast and lung cancer. According to the WHO, cancer was the leading cause of death globally in 2020, accounting for close to 10 million fatalities. The most common cancers vary across different countries, and in 23 countries, cervical cancer is the most common type. The increase in people who are worried about having a higher quality of living is anticipated to boost market progress in the coming years. The cancer cases are predicted to expand due to the rise in people adopting unhealthy lifestyles. When it is thought that minute amounts of cancer may still be present after surgery or when the cancer is hard to remove, IORT is utilized to treat the condition. Hence, the abovementioned factor is expected to propel the demand for IORT in the industry.

In addition, the market would gain from the rise in healthcare spending in the upcoming years. Several behaviors, such as eating unhealthy food or not exercising, can also increase risk. Throughout the expected period, it is anticipated that rising packaged food consumption will also have the greatest positive impact on market revenue.

Lack of Awareness Coupled with Risk Associated with IORT will Restrict the Market.

Due to its simplicity of use and lack of awareness, intraoperative radiation therapy (IORT) systems do not have widespread acceptance among doctors and other healthcare professionals, which restrains the market’s expansion. Intraoperative radiation treatment systems are currently viewed as novel technologies for which reimbursements are only partially available, which limits the market’s overall expansion. In the event of unintentional radiation exposure, the high doses associated with therapeutic exposures can injure not only the patients electing treatment but also the medical staff and anyone in the immediate vicinity. Hence the aforementioned factor is expected to restrict the market growth in upcoming years.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR395

Electron IORT Segment Anticipated to Gain the Largest Market Share by Technology

Based on technology, intraoperative radiation therapy is divided into intraoperative brachytherapy, electron intraoperative radiation therapy, and others. In the intraoperative radiation treatment market, the segment for electron IORT is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate. This market’s expansion can be ascribed to a host of advantages, such as shorter treatment times, improved depth of penetration, and homogeneous doses that work best. Electron intraoperative radiation therapy delivers electron radiation directly to the underlying tumor or tumor bed during cancer surgery. As the dose quickly decreases after the target site based on the electron energy, forgiving underlying healthy tissue, electron beams are excellent for intraoperative radiation therapy. One benefit of IORT is that it is administered during the surgical procedure when tiny remaining tumor cells are most susceptible to being eliminated. Additionally, IORT is frequently combined with external beam radiotherapy (EBRT) to speed up the healing process and use fewer doses of radiation.

North America Dominated The Intraoperative Market Segment In 2021

North America, which consists of the US and Canada, dominated the intraoperative radiation treatment market in 2021. The key drivers of market expansion in this sector are the easy accessibility and broad implementation of IORT for cancer therapy, the rising cancer incidence, and the substantial yearly per capita healthcare expenditure in the US and Canada. Additionally, groups like the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) have supported the use of low-energy IORT, which has increased its penetration of IORT therapy in the region. Other elements that affect market growth in the region include the rising incidence of lung cancer cases and the presence of a significant market player amidst the region, coupled with the launch of innovative services.

Market Segment:

By Technology(Intraoperative Brachytherapy, Electron Intraoperative Radiation Therapy And Others);

By Product And Service(Products (Applicators & Afterloaders, Treatment Planning Systems) And Services)

By Application(Breast Cancer, Brain Tumor, Lung Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Endometrial & Cervical Cancer And Others)

By Region (North America, Europe, The Asia Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East)

Get a Request Sample Report:– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR395