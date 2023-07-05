Polyimide (PI) Market Power of Anticipation Preparing for the Future of Market Size Growth | Boyd Corporation, CEN Electronic Material Co

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “Polyimide (PI) Market” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

According to Report Ocean, the global polyimide market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. Polyimides are a specific type of polymer derived from diamines and dianhydrides. They can be either thermoplastic, requiring high pressure to form molded parts due to their high melt viscosity, or thermosetting, forming a three-dimensional network through crosslinking imide oligomers. The major markets for polyimides include molding resins, films, fibers, advanced composites, wire enamels, foams, coatings, and adhesives.

Polyimides are highly sought after in aerospace, electronics, automotive, and various other industrial applications due to their exceptional electrical and physical properties. The electronics sector is the fastest-growing end-user segment for polyimides, and this trend is expected to continue in the future. Polyimide films are used to create flexible printed circuits for laptops, smartphones, tablets, wearables, and other devices. Transparent polyimide films are also of interest as they can serve as substitutes for substrates in flexible, lightweight flat panel displays, imaging sensors, solar cells, and other products.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders in the polyimide market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

Boyd Corporation

CEN Electronic Material Co. Ltd

Changchun Hipolyking Co., Ltd.

Changshu Zhongxun Space Flight Insulating Material Co. Ltd

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Du Pont Toray Co., Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Ensinger Sintimid GmbH (HP Polymer Inc.)

Evonik Industries AG

Gabriel Performance Products, LLC

Guilin Electrical Equipment Scientific Research Institute Co. Ltd.

HD MicroSystems, LLC.

Hipolyking Polyimide Materials Co. Ltd

Honghu Shuangma Advanced Materials Tech Co., Ltd.

Huawei Polyimide Co., Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

I.S.T Corporation

Imitec, Inc.

Jiangsu Aoshen Hi-Tech Materials Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Shino New Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

The market is segmented based on product, application, and region. The report provides a breakdown of market shares by product, including PI Film, PI Resin, PI Foam, PI Fiber, and PI Varnish. In terms of application, the polyimide market is classified into Aerospace, Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. Geographically, the industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America currently dominates the global demand for polyimide, and this trend is expected to continue. Asia Pacific, as the third largest polyimide market globally, is showing the fastest growth rate primarily driven by high demand in China.

By Product:

PI Film

PI Resin

PI Foam

PI Fiber

PI Varnish

By Application:

Aerospace

Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

By Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Research Objectives:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global polyimide market. To classify and forecast the global polyimide market based on product, application, and region. To identify the drivers and challenges for the global polyimide market. To examine competitive developments, such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships, in the global polyimide market. To conduct pricing analysis for the global polyimide market. To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global polyimide market.

This report is useful for providing answers to critical questions important for industry stakeholders, including manufacturers, partners, end users, etc. It also assists in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

The key target audience includes:

Manufacturers of polyimide

Raw material suppliers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies, such as regulating authorities and policymakers

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to polyimide.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the key market trends and market dynamics?

Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share?

What is the competitive landscape like in the market?

What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market?

What are the growth opportunities in the market?

What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior?

What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries?

What is the impact of government regulations and policies on the market?

