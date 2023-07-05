Organic Fast-Food Market Report 2023 to 2030 Recent Trends and Business Opportunities

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global "Organic Fast-Food Market" [2023-2030]

Global Organic Fast-Food Market is valued at approximately USD 5.25 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.7% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Organic fast food is a healthy and high-quality food due to the higher levels of some minerals such as phosphorus, magnesium and iron. Organic fast foods use products produced by organic farming that promote ecological balance and limit the use of pesticides and fertilizers. The Organic fast food market is a major factor of growth, Increasing awareness towards healthy products and rising demand for organic food in the global market.

The major key factor anticipated to accelerate the growth of the organic fast-food market is increased consumer awareness of healthy products, and rising production of organic farming. For instance, according to Statista- In 2020, the global organic production area amounted to approximately 74.9 million hectares, and the market is projected to grow to over 37 million hectares by 2027. Moreover, Global demand for Organic Fast Foods has also increased due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, infectious diseases, and the financial burden of healthcare costs. In addition, Increased modernization, digitization of restaurants and the availability of healthier fast food create a positive outlook for the market. However, the high cost of organic fast food stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Organic Fast-Food Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, and the industry in North America is predicted to grow rapidly due to the product’s unique benefits, such as lacking chemicals and organic fast food being healthier than conventional products. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increased consumption of organic food and increased popularity of ready-to-eat products. In terms of manufacturing, China has a substantial portion of the organic food market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Nics Organic Fast Food

The Organic Coup

Whole Foods Market Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Clif Bar & Company

Hain Celestial Group

Dole Food Company, Inc.

Kroger Company

Organic Valley

Newman’s Own Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product:

Food

Beverages

Desserts

By Source:

Animal Product

Plant Product

By End User:

Household

commercial

others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

