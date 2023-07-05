Malted Milk Market Future Size and Growth Analysis 2023-2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Malted Milk Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2479

Global Malted Milk Market is valued at approximately USD 8.85 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Malted milk formulation includes whole milk powder, malted grain flour and other ingredients. Commercially, malted milk is available in a powdered form and is usually sold in a combination of different flavors. The Malted Milk market is expanding because of factors such as the rising adoption of malted milk across diverse industries including food & beverage and the increasing consumption of snacks.

While demand for flavored milk has spurred over the past decade, a similar trend can be witnessed in the malted milk landscape. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few decades. According to Statista, the flavored milk market size amounted to about 21.7 billion liters worldwide and is forecasted to reach about 28 billion liters in 2023. Furthermore, in 2021 the leading flavored milk brands in the United States, were private label that generated approximately USD 117 million in sales, followed by the brand name Hood with over USD 51 million in sales. According to Statista, Revenue in the Beverages segment is projected to reach USD 223 billion in 2023 and is expected to show an annual growth rate of 12.39% in between 2023 to 2027, resulting in a projected market volume of USD 355.80 billion in 2027. Another important component driving space increase is the consumption of snacks. As per Statista, Revenue in the Snack Food segment amounts to USD 535.70 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow annually by 5.61%In global comparison, most revenue is generated in the United States USD 108.50 billion in 2023. In relation to total population figures, per-person revenues of USD 69.74 billion are generated in 2023. Also, rising demand for high nutritional value bakery products and expansion of healthy products in retail industry would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the rising trend of vegan-based products stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Malted Milk Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising awareness of leading market players in the malted milk market. According to Statista, in 2020, the value of India’s whole cow milk production was approximately USD 36.8 billion, the highest in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by China with a value of around USD 18.7 billion. Furthermore, North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, and the geographic expansion of key players in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Nestle S.A

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Imperial Malts Ltd

King Arthur Flour Company, Inc.

Briess Malt & Ingredients

Family Cereal Sdn. Bhd.

Insta Foods

SSP Pvt Limited

Muntons plc

Food & Biotech Engineers India Private Limited

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2479

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Source

Wheat

Barley

Others

By Product Type

Powder

Milk

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience stores

Online retailers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2479

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/