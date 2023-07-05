Blue Cheese Market to Witness Significant Growth in the Coming Years

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Blue Cheese Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Blue Cheese Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Blue cheese, also known as blue vein cheese, is a generic term widely used to describe cheese made from sheep’s milk, cow’s milk, or goat’s milk, and ripened with cultures of the mold Penicillium. The Blue Cheese market is expanding because of factors such as a Shift in consumers eating habits and the rising number of quick serves restaurants.

Blue cheese is rich in essential vitamins and minerals, and contains a significant number of proteins, thus witnessing increased demand among consumers. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few decades. According to the food insight organization, in 2022, 52% of Food and Health Survey participants reported following a specific diet or eating pattern, a sharp uptick from 39% in 2021. Of those who followed an eating pattern or diet, the most popular choices were clean eating 16%, mindful eating 14%, and calorie-counting 13%. Furthermore, the global health food and beverage sales as of 2020, by product category. Health food and beverage sales in the “organic” category reached USD 105 billion. Another important component driving space increase is quick-serve restaurants. As per Statista the market size of the quick service restaurant industry worldwide reached its peak in 2019 at USD 868.11 billion. In addition, the quick-service restaurant market in India was valued at about USD 21.7 billion in the financial year 2020. This was further estimated to grow to over USD 60.53 billion by 2025. Also, increasing demand for protein-rich food products and rising disposable income would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, increasing health awareness among consumers stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Blue Cheese Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of protein rich diet awareness among people significantly growing share in the production of blue cheese in the region. According to the Statista, Germany was the EU country with the largest herd of dairy cows in 2020. Dairy cows in the country numbered approximately 4 million. France had the second largest number of dairy cows with 3.4 million animals in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising milk production and dairy products in India and China. It has been attributed to the significant demand for blue cheese due to changing food habits in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

The Isle of Wight Cheese Company Ltd

Vermont Shepherd LLC

WAIMATA CHEESE COMPANY

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Willow Hill Farm

Cowgirl Creamery

Grafton Village Cheese

ARLA Foods

Saputo Inc

Shafts Cheese Company LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type

Gorgonzola

Castello Double Creme Blue

Roquefort

Stilton

Castello Traditional Danish Blue

By Source

Sheep’s Milk

Cow’s Milk

Goat’s Milk

Others

By Texture

Hard Blue

Soft Blue

Semihard Blue

Semisoft Blue

By Distribution Channel

Online Retail

Specialty Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

