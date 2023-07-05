Parmesan Cheese Market Bound to Grow at a Significant CAGR for the Assessment Period 2023-2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Parmesan Cheese Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Parmesan Cheese Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Parmesan cheese is a solid, granular cheese manufactured from cow’s milk which is aged for at least a year before being marketed. The most authentic parmesan cheese is Parmigiano-Reggiano, which is made in the Italian Reggiano region, specifically in the cities of Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, and Mantova. Grana Padano, a different type of cheese made in the same area and similarly regarded as parmesan, is frequently used in the production of parmesan cheese, either as shredded or powdered cheese. The key factor driving the market growth is rising demand for convenience & fast-food products among consumers globally, increasing applications of parmesan cheese in cooking and raising consumer awareness about health benefits of parmesan cheese. Cheese made with parmesan is very nutritious. It is full of nutrients that promote bone health as well as protein and fat that are ready for use. Its high levels of calcium and protein, as well as its ease of digestion, are among its nutritional features. Consumer demand for parmesan cheese is rising as a result of these significant benefits.

Parmesan cheese is widely used in fast food products owing to its health benefits. Thus, the rising demand for fast-food products is creating lucrative demand for the market during the forecast period. According to Statista, in 2020, the global fast-food restaurant industry was valued at USD 797.98 billion and the number reached USD 797.68 billion in 2021. As a result, the rising fast-food industry is anticipated to support market growth. Additionally, rising product development is anticipated to create a lucrative opportunity for the market during forecast period. However, the rising awareness among the people regarding the harmful effects of cheese stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Parmesan Cheese Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the presence of key market players and rising awareness about the health benefits of parmesan cheese among people in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising demand for convenience & fast-food products in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

BelGioioso Cheese Inc.

Italia del Gusto

All American Foods, Inc.

Bluegrass Ingredients, Inc.

Caseificio Gennari Sergio & Figli Srl

Caseificio Sepertino

DalterAlimentari S.p.A

Frank & Sal Italian Market

Lactalis Group

Organic Valley

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Cheese Blocks

Grated

Powder

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Online Stores

Other Distribution Channels

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

