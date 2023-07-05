Organic Soy Protein Market Forecast to Witness Considerable Growth From 2023 to 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Organic Soy Protein Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The global Organic Soy Protein Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Organic Soy Protein is the richest source of dietary protein. It is referred to as the complete protein for human body that contains amino acid. It has major applications across various products such as Bakery and Confectionery, Meat Extenders and Substitutes, Nutritional Supplements, Beverages, and Others. The Organic Soy Protein market is expanding because of factors such as the rising vegan population and growing demand for organic products in the forecast period

According to Statista in 2022, the global vegan food market in 2021 attained the value of around USD 22 billion. Also the market is projected to attain the value of around USD 22 billion in 2025. Additionally, as per Statista – In 2021, the global organic food market was valued at approximately USD 227.1 billion, and it further projected to grow to USD 437.4 billion by 2026..Whereas rising demand for organic products and government support for organic farming create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, low consumer awareness hampers market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Organic Soy Protein Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing awareness towards nutritional foods , growing vegan population. Whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing demand health consciousness and government focus towards organic foods . Along with this rising awareness towards gluten free , low cholesterol and low fat products is another major factor enhancing the market growth across the region .

Major market players included in this report are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company Inc.

Devansoy Inc.

Natural Products Inc.

Hodgson Mill

Agrawal Oil & Biochem

SunOpta, Inc.

Frank Food Products

Bunge Alimentos SA

Kraft Foods

Dean Foods Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product:

Concentrates,

Isolates,

Textured Proteins

By Application:

Bakery and Confectionery,

Meat Extenders and Substitutes,

Nutritional Supplements,

Beverages,

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

