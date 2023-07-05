Malted Wheat Flour Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Malted Wheat Flour Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The global Malted Wheat Flour Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Malted Wheat Flour is added to hard wheat flour to aid mould fermentation. Throughout the dough-forming process, it produces specific enzyme activity that converts the stiffeners in wheat flour into simple sugars. It contains alpha-amylase, which aids in the absorption of complex carbohydrates and stiffener in the buck by breaking them down into pretentious sugars like maltose. The Malted Wheat Flour market is expanding because of factors such as the rising consumption of bakery products and growing adoption of organic beer.

According to Statista, in 2020, the bread and bakery product market amounted to an estimated volume of around 91.4 million tons, and it is projected to reach around USD 135 million tons by 2025. Additionally, as per Statista – as of 2023, the revenue in the global Bread & Bakery Products segment is estimated at USD 1,247 billion, and the market is projected to grow annually by 5.96% (CAGR 2023-2027 to reach to USD 1571.93 billion by 2027. Whereas rising spendings towards alcoholic beverages and increasing R&D activities by market players create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, lack of consumer awareness hampers market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Malted Wheat Flour Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing demand for alcoholic beverages ,growing demand for bakery products and government initiatives to incorporate new breweries etc. Whereas the North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing adoption of organic beer , spendings towards alcoholic beverages and others

Major market players included in this report are:

Cargill Inc.

Axereal

Bairds Malt Ltd.

Imperial Malts Ltd.

King Arthur Flour Company

Crisp Malting Group

Graincorp Malt

Viking Malt

Malteurop Malting Co.

Muntons PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Application:

Beverage

Food

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

