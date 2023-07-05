Sports Beverages Market Analysis, Emerging Trends and will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Sports Beverages Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2487

Global Sports Beverages Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Sports Beverages also known as electrolyte drinks are specially formulated for consumption by sports persons. Sports beverages are categorized into three types-hypertonic, hypotonic, and isotonic. These drinks are specially designed to stimulate fluid absorption, which supplies carbohydrate and speed up the rehydration process. Moreover, these beverages help the body recover after excessive workouts and training sessions. The increasing popularity of various fitness activities and growing adoption of functional beverages are key factors driving the market growth.

The rising popularity of various fitness activities is contributing towards the growth of the Global Sports Beverages Market. For instance – as per International Yoga Federation – as of 2021, around 300 million people practice yoga globally. Additionally, approximately 36 million people practice yoga in the U.S. alone. Furthermore, the increasing demand for functional beverages is another factor driving the market growth. For instance, as per Statista – in 2021 the global functional foods and beverage market was valued at USD 281.14 billion, and the market is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 9.5 percent between 2021 and 2028 to reach USD 500 billion by 2028. Also, rising consumption of RTD packaged beverages and increasing adoption of online distribution channels would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Sports Beverages stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Sports Beverages Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising popularity of sports activities as well as presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising popularity of yoga and aerobic activities and increasing penetration of online distribution channels in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Fraser and Neave Limited

Lucozade Ribena Suntory Limited

PepsiCo.

The Coca-Cola Company

BA Sports Nutrition, LLC

Britvic Plc

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Abbott Nutrition Co.

OSHEE

Monster Beverage Company

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2487

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Flavor

Lemon

Orange

Mixed Fruits

By Packaging Type

Bottles & Tetra Packs

Cans

Aseptic Cartons

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2487

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Sales Channel

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2487

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/