Kale Microgreen Market Highlights 2023 Industry Development by 2030, Detailed Analysis Research Report

The most recent research study on the global “Kale Microgreen Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Kale Microgreen market is valued at approximately USD 12.57 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.20% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Kale Microgreen are edible and leafy vegetables. It’s easy to grow and eat due to its wide span of health benefits. Kale microgreens are rich in nutrients such as vitamins A, B6, C, E, K, carotenoids, and minerals. The increasing demand for nutritional foods and technological development in indoor vertical farming are key factors accelerating the market growth over the forecast period.

The growing emergence of indoor vertical farming and greenhouse farming is a significant factor in the growth of the kale Microgreen market over the forecast period. For instance, according to Statista- 2019, the worldwide market for indoor vertical farming was valued at USD 14.3 billion and is projected to reach USD 25 billion by 2027. Also, increasing the Usage Of kale Microgreen in the personal care industry and rising consumer awareness of consuming fresh and high-quality food is expected to drive the market growth. However, High initial investments, high production costs, and a lack of distribution channels are limiting the growth of the kale microgreen market.

The key regions considered for the Kale Microgreen market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the kale microgreens market and is expected to sustain its dominance throughout its forecast period. The U.S. has been gaining a major share of the North American market and is expected to sustain its share during the forecast period. Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing technological development in indoor vertical farming.

Major market players included in this report are:

True Leaf Market Seed Comp

Farmbox Greens

AeroFarms

The Chef’s Garden Inc.

Goodleaf Farms

Gotham Greens

Madar Farms

2BFresh

Bowery Farming,Inc.

Syngenta Group Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product:

Glen Kale Microgreen,

Red Russian Kale Microgreen

By Farming

Indoor Vertical Farming

Commercial Greenhouses

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

Farmers Market

Grocery Stores

Restaurants

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

