Mental Health Clinical Trials Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape

The most recent research study on the global “Mental Health Clinical Trials Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Mental Health Clinical Trials Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

This are the clinics which deals with mental health problems. Throughout the course of the projection period, it is predicted that the global market for mental health clinical trials would expand significantly. The incidence of mental health illnesses, public awareness of mental health conditions, and increased funding from government agencies, businesses, hospitals, and universities are the main reasons driving the market’s expansion. Moreover, rising number of mental illness and initiative by key market players are creating lucrative growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period.

Significant disruptions in thought, behavior, or emotional regulation characterize mental illnesses. According to a recent WHO report, 1 in every 8 people worldwide will have a mental condition in 2022. The two most prevalent mental illnesses, sadness, and anxiety, affected 970 million individuals worldwide in 2019.Worry, excessive fear, and accompanying behavioral abnormalities are hallmarks of anxiety disorders. According to 2019 WHO estimate, 58.0 million of the 301.0 million people with anxiety disorders are children and adolescents. There are numerous varieties of anxiety disorders, including generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, and social anxiety disorder. According to a scientific analysis by the WHO, the COVID-19 pandemic increased the prevalence of anxiety and depression globally by 25%. Stress brought on by the pandemic’s social isolation is a significant factor. Depression and anxiety are caused by a variety of fears, including those of illness, pain, loneliness, money worries, and mourning following a loss. However, the high cost of Mental Health Clinical Trials stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Mental Health Clinical Trials Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Due to factors similar to increased R&D spending, supportive government policies, and growth in the use of innovative technologies in clinical trials, North America is predicted to have the largest market share throughout the projection period. Clinicaltrials.org reports that from 2019 to 2021, 52% of all registered clinical trials for depression would be conducted in the region. Also, from 2019 to 2021, the region’s trial percentage will rise from 45.9% to 50.9%. Along with this, Asia-Pacific is growing with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising number of clinical trials.

Major market players included in this report are:

ICON Plc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Caidya

Syneous Health

Novo Nordisk AS

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

Parexel International Corporation

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (Corcept)

Labcorp Drug Development

IQVIA, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Study Design offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Phase:

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By Study Design:

Interventional

Observational

Expanded Access

By Sponsor:

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Government Agencies

Others

By Disorder:

Anxiety Disorders

Depression

Bipolar affective disorder

Dissociation and dissociative disorders

Schizophrenia

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

