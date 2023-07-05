Colostrum Market Share to Show Steady Growth in Future 2023 to 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global "Colostrum Market" [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments.

Global Colostrum Market is valued approximately USD 1.57 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.0% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The increased demand for colostrum, particularly among bodybuilders, is anticipated to continue to be a positive factor since it increases muscle strength, lean mass growth, endurance, fat-burning, and immunity. For newborns, colostrum serves as a superfood because it coats the stomach and intestines with a protective layer that makes them resistant to infection. Food and beverage producers have been expanding their investment in the creation of new goods by utilizing numerous unique milk ingredients, such as colostrum, and human milk oligosaccharides (HMO).

Furthermore, these ingredients have received approval under the terms of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in the preparation of nutritious goods such as drinks, dairy product analogues, nutritional bars, and snacks. Along with this, according to Statista, idn 2018-2019, India recorded RTE exports of USD 766 million, which rose to USD 825 million in 2019-20 and USD 1043 million in 2020-21. Meanwhile, the RTC food products recorded an export of USD 473 million in 2018-19, USD 368 million in 2019-20 and USD 560 million in 2020-21.

However, lack of awareness for colostrum stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Colostrum Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In 2021, North America produced the biggest revenue share. Due to the substantial presence of customers who value their health in important markets like the U.S. and Canada, the region is anticipated to dominate the market in the near future. Strong brand initiatives, especially through social online platforms and electronic media, to encourage healthy lifestyles and balanced nutritional consumption are projected to be beneficial for regional growth.

From 2021 to 2029, Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR. Growth is anticipated to be fueled by rising disposable income, an increase in living standards among middle-class income groups in China and India, and favourable domestic government policies that encourage new investment and employment possibilities.

Major market players included in this report are:

NOW Foods;

Sterling Technology;

PanTheryx, Inc.;

Biostrum Nutritech Pvt. Ltd.;

Colostrum BioTec GmbH;

Biotaris B. V.;

Immuno-Dynamics, Inc.;

Ingredia Nutritional;

Cuprem Inc.;

Good Health New Zealand

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product:

Whole Powder

Skimmed Powder

Specialty

By Application:

Nutritional Supplementation

Animal Feed

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

