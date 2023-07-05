Healthcare Analytics Market to Set Phenomenal Growth from 2023 to 2030 | IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Healthcare Analytics Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Healthcare Analytics Market is valued at approximately USD 29.1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Healthcare analytics enables healthcare professionals to identify opportunities to enhance workflow, patient engagement, care delivery, and clinical results. Real-time and historical data are combined in healthcare data analytics to find patterns, provide actionable insights, progress medicine, and stimulate long-term growth. Additionally, healthcare analytics systems require enormous amounts of acquired data to give enterprises useful insights. Factors such as a rising focus on improving patient outcomes and curbing healthcare spending, increasing capital investments in healthcare analytics start-ups, coupled with the increasing trend of real-world evidence are the key driving factors for the global market growth.

Additionally, the surge in the adoption of electronic health records (EHR) is further stipulating the market demand in the global market. As per the Statista analysis, in 2020, the EHR market was estimated to be worth around USD 29.16 billion worldwide, which is anticipated to rise to USD 47.25 billion by 2027. Thus, growing initiatives for electronic health records adoption, as well as increasing technological advancements is excelling the market expansion across the world. Furthermore, increasing penetration of analytics in precision and personalized medicines, as well as growing preference towards cloud-based analytics are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the rising data breach concerns and the high cost of analytics solutions in healthcare organizations are hindering market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Healthcare Analytics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the greater accessibility of analytics solutions & services, along with the rising adoption of personalized medicine & value-based medicine. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as the growing geriatric population, rising burden of chronic ailments, as well as the reliance of consumers and healthcare providers on IT are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

McKesson Corporation

Optum, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute, Inc.

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

Medeanalytics, Inc.

Truven Health Analytics, Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Component:

Software

Services

Hardware?

By Type:

Descriptive

Predictive

Prescriptive

By Delivery Mode:

Web Hosted

Cloud-based

On-premises

By Application:

Clinical

Financial

Operational & Administrative

By End-user:

Life Science Companies

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

