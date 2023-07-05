Concierge Medicine Market Share, Growth Forecast Global Industry Outlook 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global Concierge Medicine Market is valued at approximately USD 13.1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Concierge medicine is also called retainer medicine, direct primary care, platinum practice, boutique medicine, and concierge care. It is a patient-primary care physician relationship in which the patient pays an annual fee or retainer, this may or may not be in addition to other fees. It is a developing business model across the healthcare sector that emphasizes creating a connection between the patient and healthcare provider. The market growth is primarily driven by the factors such as increasing adoption of concierge medicine among physicians, coupled with the rising entry of specialists in concierge medicine.

The dearth of primary care physicians is one of the major driving factors that is propelling the demand for concierge medicine around the world. Concierge doctors are generally present for patients and provide coordinated care by creating appointments with specialists on their behalf. For instance, according to recent data from the AAMC (Association of American Medical Colleges), the US experience a physician shortage of between 37,800 and 124,000 by 2034, affecting both general and specialty care. Thereby, the unavailability of primary care physicians is bolstering the concierge medicine demand in the global market. Moreover, rising awareness regarding the advantages of concierge medicine to patients, as well as the surging demand for personalized care are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the lack of health insurance coverage, and high impact on patient care access due to physicians downsizing patient panels are challenging factors for the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Concierge Medicine Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rise in the number of retainer physicians in the US, the shortage of primary care physicians, along with the high volume of people visiting hospitals daily. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the increasing prevalence of obesity, cancer, diabetes, and various other psychological disorders, as well as surging demand for personalized healthcare services in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

PartnerMD

Crossover Health

MDVIP

CONCIERGE CONSULTANTS & CARDIOLOGY

Signature MD

Peninsula Doctor

Winstead PC

Castle Connolly Private Health Partners,

Specialdocs Consultants, LLC.

Priority Physicians, Inc.

By Specialty:

Primary Care

Pediatrics

Osteopathy

Cardiology

Others

By Ownership:

Standalone

Group

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

