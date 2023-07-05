Post Malone to perform in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American rapper Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, is scheduled to perform at Taipei Nangang International Exhibition Center on Sept. 20 as part of his world tour.

The singer of the hit song "Sunflower" started his 2023 world tour, titled "If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying," in July. The tour will cover 44 cities across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

In September, he will make stops in Singapore on the 16th, Manila on the 18th, and Taipei on the 20th.

In July, the 27-year-old musician released a new album titled "Austin" — named after himself. He described the record as challenging and exciting, as it captures his current identity.

Known for his fusion of hip hop, rock, and R&B, the artist gained recognition and secured a record deal after releasing his debut single, "White Iverson," in 2015.

Malone collaborated with Swae Lee on the soundtrack for the 2018 film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," which reached the top spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Post Malone is set to perform in Taipei in September. (Instagram, Post Malone post)