Armed mobs rampage through villages and push remote Indian region to the brink of civil war

By SHEIKH SAALIQ , Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/07/05 16:06
Kim Neineng, 43, a tribal Kuki, cries as she narrates the killing of her husband, at a relief camp in Churachandpur, in the northeastern Indian state ...
Members of Meira Paibis, powerful vigilante group of Hindu majority Meitei women, block traffic as they check vehicles for the presence of members fro...
Dozens of houses are seen vandalised and burnt following ethnic clashes and rioting in Sugnu, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, Wednesday, ...
Zuan Vaiphei, 32, left, an armed tribal Kuki, keeps a watch on rival Meitei community bunkers, along a de facto frontline which dissect the area into ...
Tribal Kuki community members set up fortifications made of bamboo around their houses, chiseling its edges in the shape of spears in Kuki-controlled ...
Tribal Kuki community volunteers man a checkpoint at a de facto frontline that dissects the area into two ethnic zones in Churachandpur, the northeast...
Armed Meitei community members keep a watch from a bunker on rival tribal Kuki community bunkers at a de facto frontline which dissect the area into t...
A Meitei community member monitors the positions of rival tribal Kuki community bunkers at a de facto frontline which dissect the area into two ethnic...
A box to receive weapons taken during ethnic clashes and rioting is placed in Imphal, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, Thursday, J...
Armed Meitei community members carry automatic weapons as they rush towards a hillock where a firing incident was reported in Kangchup, near Imphal, c...
Manipur policemen from Meitei community stand guard as a volunteer, in blue, peers through binoculars monitoring the positions of rival tribal Kuki co...
Lilapati Devi, 55, from the Meitei community, mourns by the grave of her husband A. Ramesh Singh who was killed by a mob of tribal Kukis in Phayeng, n...
Robert Singh, 26, from the Meitei community, holds a portrait of his father A. Ramesh Singh who was killed by tribal Kukis in Phayeng, near Imphal, ca...
Armed tribal Kuki community members patrol near a de facto frontline dissecting the area into two ethnic zones in Churachandpur, in the northeastern I...
A woman is seen in a cramped relief center for displaced Meitei community in Moirang, near Imphal, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Manipur...
A woman stands by the door of her home marked with her ethnicity in fears that they could be attacked due to mistaken identity in village Siden, near ...
A burnt fruit tree stands in front of a vandalised house following ethnic clashes and rioting in Sugnu, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, W...
Meitei community members look towards a hillock where a firing incident had taken place in Kangchup, near Imphal, capital of the northeastern Indian s...
Members of Meira Paibis, powerful vigilante group of Hindu majority Meitei women, try to march toward a site of a gunfight between Meiteis and Tribal ...
Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol a deserted street at a de facto frontline which dissect the area into two ethnic zones in Kwakta, near Churachandp...
Tribal Kuki community members hold placards during a protest in Churachandpur district, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, Tuesday, June 20,...
A shopkeeper stands next to a poster criticising the silence from Prime Minister Narendra Modi following ethnic clashes and rioting, in Imphal, capita...
Indian paramilitary soldiers inspect the site of a car bomb explosion in Kwakta, some 50 kilometers from Imphal, capital of the northeastern Indian st...
Members of Meira Paibis, powerful vigilante group of Hindu majority Meitei women, block traffic as they check vehicles for the presence of members fro...
An Indian army soldier peers through binoculars as he monitors situation in nearby villages in Siden near Churachandpur, in the northeastern Indian st...
An armed tribal Kuki walks down into a bunker at a de facto frontline dissecting two ethnic zones in Churachandpur, in the northeastern Indian state o...
Armed Meitei community members stand guard behind a bunker as they keep a watch on rival tribal Kuki community bunkers at a de facto frontline dissect...
A displaced tribal Kuki boy looks out from a window of a relief camp following ethnic clashes and rioting, in Churachandpur, in the northeastern India...

KANGVAI, India (AP) — Zuan Vaiphei is armed and prepared to kill. He is also ready to die.

Vaiphei spends most of his days behind the sandbag walls of a makeshift bunker, his fingers resting on the trigger of a 12-gauge shotgun. Some 1,000 yards ahead of him, between a field of tall green grass and wildflowers, is the enemy, peering from parapets of similar sandbag fortifications, armed and ready.

“The only thing that crosses our mind is will they approach us; will they come and kill us? So, if they happen to come with weapons, we have to forget everything and protect ourselves,” the 32-year-old says, his voice barely audible amid an earsplitting drone of cicadas in Kangvai village that rests along the foothills of India’s remote northeastern Manipur state.

Dozens of such sandbag fortifications mark one of the many front lines that don’t exist on any map and yet dissect Manipur in two ethnic zones – between people from hill tribes and those from the plains below.

Two months ago, Vaiphei was teaching economics to students when the simmering tensions between the two communities exploded in a a bloodletting so horrific that thousands of Indian troops who were sent to quell the unrest remain near paralyzed by it.

Ethnic clashes between different groups have occasionally erupted in the past, mostly pitting the minority Christian Kukis against mostly Hindu Meiteis, who form a narrow majority in the state. But no one was prepared for the killings, arson and a rampage of hate that followed in May, after Meiteis had demanded a special status that would allow them to buy land in the hills populated by Kukis and other tribal groups, as well as a share of government jobs.

Witnesses interviewed by The Associated Press described how angry mobs and armed gangs swept into villages and towns, burning down houses, massacring civilians, and driving tens of thousands from their homes. More than 50,000 people have fled to packed relief camps. Those who fought back were killed, sometimes bludgeoned to death or beheaded, and the injured tossed into raging fires, according to witnesses and others with first-hand knowledge of the events.

The deadly clashes, which have left at least 120 dead by the authorities’ conservative estimates, persist despite the army’s presence. Wide swathes have turned into ghost towns, scorched by fire so fierce that it left tin roofs melted and twisted.

“It is as close to civil war as any state in independent India has ever been,” said Sushant Singh, a senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research in India and an Indian army veteran.

The unrest has been met with nearly two months of silence from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Bharatiya Janata Party rules Manipur. Modi’s powerful home minister, Amit Shah, visited the state in May and tried to make peace between the two sides. Since then, state lawmakers — many of whom escaped after their homes were torched by mobs — have huddled in New Delhi to try to find a solution.

The state government, nonetheless, has assured Manipur is returning to normalcy. On June 25, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that the government and armed forces had been “able to control the violence to a great extent in the past week.” However, Singh’s visit on Sunday to a front line coincided with fresh clashes that left three people dead, officials said.

Meiteis have long blamed minority Kukis for the state’s rampant drug problems and accused them of harboring migrants from Myanmar. The administration, mostly made up of Meiteis, also appears to be coming down heavily on Kukis after Singh alleged that some of those involved in the latest clashes were “terrorists.”

Trouble reached A. Ramesh Singh’s home on May 4 in Phayeng, a predominantly Meitei village some 17 kilometers (10 miles) from the state capital Imphal.

The previous day, Singh had kept a vigil outside his village whose residents, more than 200 of them, were expecting mobs of Kukis to descend from an adjacent hill. A former soldier, Singh carried a licensed gun with him, his son, Robert Singh, said.

The night of the raid, Singh fired shots, some in the air and some at the mobs, but was hit in his leg. Wounded and unable to walk, he watched his village being ransacked, before he was abducted with four other people and dragged up the hills, his son said.

The next day, Robert was told his father’s body was found in a grove. He was shot in the head.

The anguish of victims also resonates quietly through hundreds of relief camps where displaced Kukis – who have suffered most deaths and destruction of homes and churches – are taking shelter.

Kim Neineng, 43, and her husband had enjoyed years of peace in Lailampat village. He farmed the fields. She sold the produce in the market.

On the afternoon of May 5, Neineng went outside her house to check on noise. Out of breath, she rushed inside and told her husband what she had seen: a Meitei mob, many of them armed, had descended on their village, screaming and hurling abuses.

Neineng’s husband knew what it meant. He asked her to escape with their four children and not look back, promising he would take care of the cattle and their home. She quickly packed her belongings and ran to a nearby relief camp.

A day later, more of her neighbors reached the shelter and told Neineng what had happened to her husband.

When the mob reached their house, the husband tried to reason with them, but they wouldn’t listen. Soon, they started beating him with iron bars. More armed men arrived and chopped off his legs. Then they picked him up and tossed him in the raging fire that had already engulfed his home.

Neighbors found his charred body on the scorched floor.

“They tortured and treated him like an animal, without any humanity. When I think of his last moments, I can’t comprehend what he must have felt,” Neineng said, barely choking out words.

___

Associated Press journalists Altaf Qadri and Shonal Ganguly contributed to this report.