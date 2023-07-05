American Institute in Taiwan plans to expand Taipei offices

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) wants to expand its offices in Taipei City to add staff and strengthen relations, reports said Wednesday (July 5).

The office complex opened for business in 2019 in the capital’s Neihu District. Due to the intensifying and deepening of relations between the two countries, AIT wants to recruit more staff to provide business and cultural services, per CNA.

AIT reportedly wants to use the green space it has already disposed of to build extra offices, storage rooms, a leisure center for staff, and parking spaces. An adjacent empty lot offered the opportunity to increase the organization’s future role in one safe area in the city center, an AIT spokesperson told CNA.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said it would help the relevant institutions to provide assistance within the framework of urban development laws and regulations. A local Kuomintang (KMT) Taipei City councilor said AIT should receive the necessary assistance, but also demanded an explanation for why its current 6.5 hectares were not enough, and whether the expansion would serve military purposes.