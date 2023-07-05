HeroWatch identified as exploding smartwatch that injured New Taipei boy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A smartwatch worn by an elementary school student that suddenly exploded on Friday (June 30) has been identified as a HeroWatch and its maker suspects that an old battery could be the cause of the incident.

The 10-year-old boy, who is a fifth grader in New Taipei City's Tucheng District, sustained second-degree burns on his right arm when the smartwatch spontaneously combusted for unknown reasons. The Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection and the New Taipei City Consumer Protection Office have contacted the injured boy's parents, who said the device was a HeroWatch, made by About Time Technologies Limited.

At around 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening (July 4), About Time Technologies, issued an apology on Facebook, claiming the incident may have been caused by the old version of the battery. The company said it sincerely apologized for the "spontaneous combustion of the child's watch."

It said that it was cooperating with the consumer protection office to clarify the cause of the issue. It added the "HeroWatch 1" product, which the child had been using, has been on sale since December 2019 and the first batch was shipped in January 2020 with the GJD-E7 battery, which passed IEC certification.

According to the company, the watch was designed with an open battery case for convenience, allowing consumers to disassemble it themselves. However, it cautioned that long-term use, collisions, or drops may cause microscopic cracks that are not visible to the naked eye.

Exposure to rain or water may result in water damage. Over time, this could potentially damage the battery, leading to a short circuit and accidents with the watch, warned the company.

About Time Technologies said that in August 2020, production of the new battery model HERO-E7 began. The new battery has enhanced waterproofing and circuit protection safety measures to prevent battery short circuits in the event of being exposed to water or dropped.

That same month and year, the firm said that it issued a notice that users of HeroWatch 1 models could obtain new version batteries from the company for free, and the old version batteries were to be recycled and not to be used anymore.

The company also said that based on preliminary analysis of the photos posted by media, the watch involved in the accident was using an old battery model. It also advised users who own the same product to check their removable batteries.

About Time Technologies said they wish to contact the affected consumer through the Consumer Protection Office and proceed with the necessary compensation procedures. The firm said, with the consumer's consent, the problematic product would be sent to a third-party for testing in order to resolve the issue as soon as possible and alleviate consumer concerns.

Lastly, the company reminded consumers that it is summer and advised keeping the watch away from heat sources and water. It is important not to wear the watch while doing water activities.