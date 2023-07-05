Vascular Stent Market Future of Market Size Bold Visions and Strategies for Epic Growth | Cardinal Health, Inc., Cook Group Incorporated, Getinge AB, Kyoto Medical Planning

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “Vascular Stent Market ” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

Vascular stents play a crucial role in treating arterial stenosis, a condition characterized by the narrowing of blood vessels. These small tubular scaffolds are employed to prevent acute vessel closure and reduce the risk of restenosis in various vessels, including coronary arteries. The global vascular stent market is projected to reach USD 10,984.67 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 6.68% during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The market’s growth is primarily driven by factors such as the increasing number of angioplasty procedures, the rising burden of vascular diseases, and the growing geriatric population.

The vascular stent market is categorized based on product, type, application, and region. Product-wise, the market includes Coronary Stents, Peripheral Vascular Stents, Carotid Artery Stents, and Renal Artery Stents. In terms of type, vascular stents are classified as Bare Metal Stents (BMS), Bioabsorbable Stents (BAS), Covered Stents, and Drug Eluting Stents (DES). The application segment comprises Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs). Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The market research report focuses on analyzing key stakeholders in the vascular stent market. Some of the leading companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Cook Group Incorporated, Getinge AB, Kyoto Medical Planning Co., Ltd., Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Medtronic plc, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Terumo Corporation, and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. Please note that this list is not exhaustive, and a complete list of companies can be obtained by requesting a free sample.

By Product:

Coronary Stents Peripheral Vascular Stents Carotid Artery Stents Renal Artery Stents

By Type:

Bare Metal Stents (BMS) Bioabsorbable Stents (BAS) Covered Stents Drug Eluting Stents (DES)

By Application:

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

The regional analysis covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Revenue growth is forecasted at the global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2026, considering regions such as North America (including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (including China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, and others), Europe (including Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and others), Middle East & Africa (including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, and others), and South America (including Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, and others).

The study’s base year is 2019, and the forecasts extend until 2026.

Research Objectives:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global vascular stent market. To classify and forecast the global vascular stent market based on product, type, application, and region. To identify the drivers and challenges for the global vascular stent market. To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships in the global vascular stent market. To conduct pricing analysis for the global vascular stent market. To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global vascular stent market.

Key target audience are:

Manufacturers of vascular stent

Raw material suppliers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to vascular stent

