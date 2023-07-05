Radiant Cooktops Market Embracing the Future of Market Size A Guide to Thriving in Uncertainty | Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Transform SR Brands LLC

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “Radiant Cooktops Market” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

A popular type of radiant cooktop is the coil element stove, which resembles traditional coil electric cooktops but features a ceramic glass cover. These cooktops utilize electricity to heat a metal coil beneath the glass surface, which in turn heats the cooking vessel. Similar to induction cooktops, radiant cooktops are slim and can be easily installed on a flat surface like a countertop. The market for radiant cooktops is driven by the desire to reduce the risks associated with unhealthy cooking fumes. According to Report Ocean, the global market size for radiant cooktops was valued at $4.82 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $6.62 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 4.65% from 2020 to 2026.

The market research report encompasses an analysis of key stakeholders in the radiant cooktops market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

BSH Home Appliances Corporation

Electrolux AB

Felix Storch, Inc.

Fisher & Paykel Appliances Limited

LG Electronics Inc.

Miji International Holdings Limited

Samsung Group

Smeg S.p.A

The Whirlpool Corporation

Transform SR Brands LLC

Westinghouse Electric Corporation

The radiant cooktops market is segmented based on product, type, application, distribution channel, and region. The report provides market share breakdown by product, including Built-In Cooktops and Portable Cooktops. In terms of type, the market is categorized into Electric Coil Ranges and Smooth Top Ranges. Applications of radiant cooktops are classified as Home Use and Commercial. Distribution channels include Online and Offline Retail. Geographically, the radiant cooktops industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and MEA (the Middle East and Africa).

Product Segmentation:

Built-In Cooktops

Portable Cooktops

Type Segmentation:

Electric Coil Ranges

Smooth Top Ranges

Application Segmentation:

Home Use

Commercial

Distribution Channel Segmentation:

Online

Offline Retail

Regional Analysis:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Please note that this list is not exhaustive, and a complete list of companies can be obtained by requesting a free sample.

The base year for this study is 2019, with forecasts extending up to 2026.

Research Objectives:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global radiant cooktops market. To classify and forecast the global radiant cooktops market based on product, type, application, distribution channel, and region. To identify drivers and challenges for the global radiant cooktops market. To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships in the global radiant cooktops market. To conduct a pricing analysis for the global radiant cooktops market. To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global radiant cooktops market.

This report provides valuable insights and answers critical questions for industry stakeholders, including manufacturers, partners, end-users, and others. It assists in strategic decision-making, investments, and capitalizing on market opportunities. The key target audience for this report includes manufacturers of radiant cooktops, raw material suppliers, market research and consulting firms, government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers, as well as organizations, forums, and alliances related to radiant cooktops.

