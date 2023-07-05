Alexa
Australia representative to Taiwan gives farewell speech in Taiwanese

Bloomfield lauded Taiwan's natural beauty, cultural diversity, hospitality, and commitment to democracy

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/05 12:27
Australia's representative to Taiwan Jenny Bloomfield delivers farewell speech in Taiwanese Hokkien. (Twitter, Australian Office Taipei screenshot...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Australia's outgoing representative to Taiwan Jenny Bloomfield on Tuesday (July 4) delivered a speech in Taiwanese.

At 5:46 p.m., Bloomfield uploaded a post to Twitter in which she wrote that over her three-year tenure, she had witnessed "Taiwan's rich diversity and resilience and experienced the warmth, friendship, support, and hospitality of the Taiwanese people." Bloomfield wrote that as she makes preparations to return to her hometown of Melbourne, she decided to leave a farewell message in Taiwanese.

In the video, Bloomfield said that she was honored to contribute to relations between the two countries. She said that despite challenges, the relationship between Australia and Taiwan is now "stronger than ever."

She pointed out that both countries share "rich Indigenous histories and cultures" and open, diverse societies with a "commitment to a peaceful, stable, and prosperous region." The diplomat said Canberra and Taipei have long-running business connections and close ties between their citizens have led to greater resilience in their societies and greater prosperity in their economies.

Bloomfield reflected on the opportunity her posting enabled her to enjoy the country's natural beauty and cultural diversity, as well as "Taiwan's commitment to its democracy and freedoms." She asserted that the country's accomplishments are "worthy of admiration and respect."

She closed by pledging that although she will soon be leaving the country, "we will remain friends with Taiwan for life, and Taiwan will always be in my heart." Several netizens left comments below the tweet in English, Mandarin, and Taiwanese complimenting Bloomfield on her Taiwanese.
