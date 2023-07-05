Top Chinese diplomat urges Japan, South Korea to align with Beijing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi (王毅), on Monday (July 3) called on Japan and South Korea to remember their Asian roots and align with China to promote regional development.

Speaking at the International Forum for Trilateral Cooperation in Qingdao, China, Wang urged Japan and South Korea to “promote inclusive Asian values, foster a sense of strategic autonomy, maintain regional unity and stability, resist the return of the Cold War mentality and be free of the coercion of bullying and hegemony,” CNN reported.

“The fate of the region is firmly in our own hands,” Wang said.

Wang encouraged Japan and South Korea to join China and “prosper together, revitalize East Asia, revitalize Asia and benefit the world.”

The Chinese diplomat also hit back at the U.S., saying, “Certain major powers outside the region” were “exaggerating ideological differences” to sow confrontation and division and seek geopolitical gains.

“If this trend is allowed to develop, it will not only seriously interfere with the smooth progress of trilateral cooperation, but also aggravate tension and confrontation in the region,” he added.

Wang’s remarks come as Japan and South Korea have deepened strategic ties with the U.S. Both countries have also been increasingly vocal about upholding peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Since late former Japan Prime Minister Abe Shinzo declared in 2021 that an emergency for Taiwan would be an emergency for Japan, other top politicians and officials have echoed the sentiment and the government has beefed up defense on its outlying islands closest to Taiwan.

Meanwhile, South Korea has issued joint statements on Taiwan Strait peace on multiple occasions. A South Korean parliamentary delegation also made a low-profile visit to Taiwan in January.